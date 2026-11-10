Jeremy Latcham Takes Over DC Studios on December 1 as Reboot Looms

Jeremy Latcham will lead DC Studios from December 1, 2026, after James Gunn's exit, as Skydance reportedly prepares to reshape the DC Universe slate.

Jeremy Latcham, a former Marvel Studios executive, will take charge of DC Studios on December 1, 2026, as its new president and chief creative officer, according to a report from Puck. The change follows James Gunn's exit from the studio and comes after Skydance's takeover of Warner Bros. Discovery, a shift that leaves the future of the DC Universe uncertain.

Puck's report suggests that DC Studios is already preparing to dismantle much of the long-term slate developed by Gunn and Safran. The franchise could then return to reboot mode once its upcoming projects have been completed.

Also read Skydance Names Jeremy Latcham DC Studios President, Replacing Gunn and Safran

Latcham Takeover Could Trigger a DCU Reboot After Man of Tomorrow

The reported reset could begin after Man of Tomorrow, Gunn's upcoming Superman sequel, which is scheduled to arrive next summer. The film is among the projects that will retain the creative influence of the previous leadership.

Meanwhile, The Batman: Part II is currently filming, and another HBO series remains in development. These titles show that the DCU pipeline is not uniformly affected by the leadership change.

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The report does not identify specific films or series that the new leadership might cancel. It suggests instead that the studio could expand its plans beyond the projects already underway.

Skydance Gains Direct Influence Over DC Creative Decisions

Under Skydance, Latcham will report directly to studio executives Dana Goldberg and Josh Greenstein. This reporting line marks a clear change in how DC Studios is governed.

Gunn and Safran previously reported to the chief executive of Warner Bros. Discovery, a structure that gave them considerable liberty in developing the franchise. The new arrangement could give Skydance greater influence over DC's creative decisions, according to the report.

A History of Shifting DCU Creative Strategies

DC Studios has seen several leadership changes since Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice, a film that disappointed fans and critics. The franchise subsequently moved through different creative strategies under Jon Berg, Geoff Johns, Walter Hamada, and then Gunn and Safran.

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The reported changes could signal another attempt to establish a clear creative direction for DC's film and television projects. Coverage of the transition also notes that several Superman and Justice League plans appear to be in jeopardy following Gunn's exit.

Official Confirmation and Open Questions for DCU Fans

The studio has yet to officially confirm a complete reboot or clarify which parts of the existing DCU will continue under Latcham's leadership. Until that happens, the scope of the changes remains based on the Puck report.

For now, the franchise's future will depend on how Latcham approaches existing projects and the strategies previously established by Gunn and Safran. Fans will be watching whether Man of Tomorrow and the other titles still in production keep their original direction.