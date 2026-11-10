Jeremy Latcham Replaces James Gunn and Peter Safran at DC Studios Amid Reporting Line Disputes

Jeremy Latcham will oversee DC film, TV and animation after James Gunn and Peter Safran exit, with shifted reporting lines cited as a key factor in the change.

Jeremy Latcham has officially taken over leadership of DC Studios from James Gunn and Peter Safran, marking a definitive end to their tenure under Skydance. This leadership transition follows a complex internal restructuring that shifted creative authority away from the co-CEOs. The change was finalized after Skydance announced new reporting lines that placed DC Studios under different executive oversight.

Gunn and Safran learned on November 6 that DC Studios was heading in a completely different direction amid rising internal tensions. Sources indicate that this notification came after Skydance rolled out an executive lineup that initially included both creators. The sudden shift in strategy signaled a major departure from previous agreements regarding their operational autonomy.

Also read Skydance Names Jeremy Latcham DC Studios President, Replacing Gunn and Safran

The core issue driving this separation involved how DC Studios leaders reported upward within the Skydance hierarchy. Under the original arrangement, Gunn and Safran answered directly to the chief executive, David Ellison. This direct access provided them with immediate influence over company decisions and strategic planning without intermediary filters.

Skydance now states that Latcham will oversee DC's film, television, and animation slate, including the creative pipeline, production, talent, and strategy. He will report to Dana Goldberg and Josh Greenstein, who serve as Co-Chairs of Skydance Motion Picture Group. This new structure removes the direct line to the CEO that previously defined Gunn and Safran's role.

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Reports suggest this shift in answering lines was a primary factor in the decision for both sides. According to sources, the biggest point of contention was that Gunn and Safran would keep direct access to Ellison and Kreiz. This arrangement undercut efforts by Skydance leadership to consolidate all motion picture production under the authority of the Co-Chairs.

One source told reporters that Gunn and Safran held the final word on movies, TV shows, and animation. In their view, adding another layer of answering line above them was not seen as a sign of confidence in their authority. Instead, it was perceived as a move to diminish their creative control and centralize power elsewhere in the organization.

The report also highlights that David Ellison never wanted DC Studios or any studio division to answer directly to him. One source suggests Ellison preferred to stay above studio politics, which helps explain why the reporting structure became such a significant flashpoint during negotiations. His preference for distance created friction when operational demands required closer integration.

This reshuffle carries practical consequences for the DC Universe because Gunn and Safran have numerous projects coming in 2027. Titles like The People v. Gorilla Grodd are part of their planned slate. Whoever holds final authority over these projects will shape which ones move forward and how they are developed under the new regime.

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For creative teams, the change determines who approves projects across film, television, and animation moving forward. Latcham will manage the creative pipeline alongside production, talent, and strategy. He operates within the Skydance structure under the guidance of Goldberg and Greenstein, establishing a clear chain of command.

The next formal step is defined by the Skydance announcement, which confirms Latcham's reporting line and responsibilities. The report does not specify additional dates for further changes, so the immediate focus is on how the new reporting structure operates. Teams must now adapt to working within the revised framework established by Skydance leadership.