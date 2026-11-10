Jeremy Latcham Replaces James Gunn and Peter Safran at DC Studios

Jeremy Latcham takes over DC Studios from James Gunn and Peter Safran, causing uncertainty for upcoming shows like Peacemaker Season 3 and Lanterns Season 2.

The leadership structure of DC Studios has undergone a significant transformation as James Gunn and Peter Safran have departed their executive roles. Jeremy Latcham, a former Marvel executive, has been appointed to replace the duo and oversee the future direction of the DC Universe (DCU). This change affects the entire slate of projects previously managed by Gunn and Safran, including both theatrical films and television series.

James Gunn and Peter Safran are no longer responsible for the announced DCU Chapter One projects. The duo previously oversaw the release of major films such as Superman and Supergirl. They also managed the development of television titles including Lanterns and Creature Commandos. Their departure marks the end of an era that defined the current state of DC entertainment properties.

Also read James Gunn and Peter Safran Exit DC Studios as Jeremy Latcham Takes Over

Jeremy Latcham Takes Over DC Studios Leadership

Jeremy Latcham has assumed control of DC Studios after working alongside Kevin Feige since the inception of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Latcham started his career with the release of Iron Man in 2008 and has since built a reputation for managing large-scale shared universes. His appointment signals a shift in how Warner Bros. Discovery intends to manage its most valuable intellectual property portfolio.

Jeremy Latcham has not yet revealed his specific vision for the DCU or projects outside the shared universe. This lack of immediate direction creates uncertainty for creators and fans alike. The new leadership may decide to keep some planned returning and new DC TV shows or completely scrap them to align with a fresh strategic direction.

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Uncertainty Surrounds Creature Commandos and Mister Miracle

Creature Commandos Season 2 is considered one of the more secure projects under the new regime. The adult animated series received high praise with a 93% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes for its first season. Work on the second season is well underway, and James Gunn had confirmed its debut on HBO Max in the second half of 2027. This timeline remains a strong indicator of its likely production status.

Mister Miracle is another adult animated series expected to reach screens in 2027 with minimal risk of cancellation. The show is based on acclaimed comic books and is led by series writer Tom King in his role as showrunner. DC recently confirmed that Josh Hutcherson will play Mister Miracle and Mackenzie Davis will portray Big Barda. Canceling the project would damage the studio's credibility regarding casting announcements.

High-Risk Projects Face Scrutiny Under New Management

The People v. Gorilla Grodd exists in a more precarious position despite having wrapped production. Warner Bros. Discovery previously shelved a Batgirl movie featuring Michael Keaton and Brendan Fraser, showing a willingness to discard completed projects. If Jeremy Latcham deems the live-action series too silly for the brand, it could face similar fates, though it is still expected for 2027 for now.

Lanterns Season 2 faces significant uncertainty after HBO decided not to renew the hit series. Despite breaking viewership records and maintaining a 92% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes, the show was not brought back. Some fans criticized the gritty detective tone over cosmic superhero adventures. The first season ended with loose ends that set up John Stewart for Man of Tomorrow, complicating its narrative integration.

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Peacemaker Season 3 is viewed as highly unlikely to proceed under the new leadership. James Gunn stated at the end of the second season that there were no active plans for another installment. The character is deeply connected to Gunn's creative DNA, making it improbable for Jeremy Latcham to bring in a new creator to oversee the project. This leaves the future of the series in a state of limbo.

The Penguin Universe and Other Franchise Plans

The Penguin Season 2 is likely dead at DC Studios despite strong reception from critics and audiences. No significant movement occurred for a new season while James Gunn was still in charge. Skydance is now looking to establish the DCU Batman universe, which may prioritize Matt Reeves' The Batman - Part II in 2028 over expanding the spin-off series.

A live-action Poison Ivy series developed by Lauren LeFranc may struggle to gain traction. The show was intended to exist outside The Batman universe within Gunn's DCU. Given the modest box office performance of Clayface and the success of The Penguin, resources may shift toward bigger characters. Harley Quinn Season 6 remains safer due to its animated format and separate universe status.