Jeremy Latcham Prioritizes Justice League Reboot After DC Regime Change

New DC head Jeremy Latcham is tasked with reviving the Justice League franchise. This report details his mandate and reviews four previously unrealized Justice League movie projects from George Miller to Bruce Timm.

Jeremy Latcham, the incoming head of DC Studios, has reportedly been instructed by the Ellison family to fast-track the development of a new Justice League cinematic project. This directive marks a significant pivot for the studio, as the iconic superhero team has been notably absent from the current 'Gods and Monsters' slate announced by the outgoing leadership of James Gunn and Peter Safran. The new strategy emphasizes an urgent return to big-name properties, specifically prioritizing Batman, Wonder Woman, and Aquaman to re-establish market presence quickly.

Latcham Mandate Shifts DC Strategic Focus

Under the new leadership structure, Latcham serves as the protegee of Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, signaling a distinct change in creative philosophy compared to his predecessors. The Ellison family, owners of Warner Bros. Discovery, have explicitly communicated that restoring the Justice League is a top-tier priority. This instruction comes amidst a broader organizational shift, with Latcham replacing the outgoing executives who had built their initial five-year plan without a dedicated team-up film.

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The urgency surrounding this mandate suggests that the studio aims to accelerate the timeline for introducing these major characters. While Gunn and Safran had outlined a roadmap for individual character introductions, the new directive implies a condensed schedule for assembling the core team. This approach aims to leverage the high brand recognition of the Justice League to stabilize the DC Universe franchise following the conclusion of the previous cinematic era.

James Gunn Previously Planned Team-Up Roadmap

It is worth noting that James Gunn had also envisioned a Justice League film as the culmination of his planned DC Universe narrative. According to reports confirmed by Ben Fritz, Gunn's strategy involved a sequential introduction of key heroes across multiple phases. The plan included launching Wonder Woman in the film 'Man of Tomorrow,' followed by Batman in 'The Brave and the Bold.' This phased approach was designed to build narrative momentum leading toward a team-up movie.

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Gunn's original timeline projected additional Superman sequels for the years 2029 and 2031, which would have paved the way for the Justice League installment. Although these specific plans have been scrapped with the change in executive leadership, the conceptual framework of building toward a team film remains a relevant historical point. The new administration now inherits the task of realizing what was previously only a speculative future goal for the previous creative team.

George Miller's 'Justice League: Mortal' Development

One of the most famous failed attempts to launch a Justice League film was George Miller's project titled 'Justice League: Mortal.' Development on this film began in 2007 after Miller signed on to adapt a script by Kieran and Michelle Mulroney. The production aimed to cast a distinctive ensemble, with Armie Hammer attached to play Batman and D.J. Cotrona cast as Superman. The lineup also included Megan Gale as Wonder Woman, Common as Green Lantern John Stewart, and Adam Brody as The Flash.

The villain roster for 'Mortal' was set to feature Jay Baruchel as Maxwell Lord and Teresa Palmer as Talia al Ghul. Hugh Keays-Byrne was scheduled to portray Martian Manhunter, while Santiago Cabrera was cast as Aquaman. Filming was originally scheduled to take place in Australia during the summer of 2008, with a targeted release date of 2009. However, a last-minute alteration in tax relief legislation forced the cancellation of the project before principal photography could begin.

Bruce Timm's Animated Justice League Concepts

Beyond live-action, several animated Justice League projects conceived by Bruce Timm never reached production. One such concept was 'Justice League: Worlds Collide,' intended to bridge the gap between 'Justice League' and 'Justice League Unlimited.' The film was designed to feature the Crime Syndicate as primary antagonists and would have revealed the origin of Wonder Woman's invisible jet. Although the story was eventually retconned into the stand-alone 2010 film 'Justice League: Crisis on Two Earths,' it was removed from Timm's original continuity.

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Another unreleased idea involved a crossover between DC and Marvel characters. During a 2009 interview at New York Comic Con, Timm expressed interest in a 'JLA vs. Avengers' movie, acknowledging the complexity of rights issues as the primary obstacle. He also hinted at potential talks regarding a 'Crisis on Infinite Earths' film, though no concrete progress was made on that front. These concepts highlight a long history of ambitious but unrealized plans to expand the Justice League mythology.

Additionally, James Tucker confirmed an untitled direct-to-video Justice League movie that was in development during 2008 and 2009. Very little information survives from this project other than a sketch of Wonder Woman created by Tucker. The project failed to advance beyond the early development phase, leaving it as another entry in the list of missed opportunities. These historical contexts illustrate the significant challenges the studio has faced in sustaining a cohesive Justice League franchise across different creative eras.