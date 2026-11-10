Jeremy Latcham Takes Over DC Studios as James Gunn and Peter Safran Are Fired

Jeremy Latcham takes over as President and CCO of DC Studios on December 1, 2026, after Skydance fired James Gunn and Peter Safran, with a career built at Marvel.

Skydance CEO David Ellison has officially replaced James Gunn and Peter Safran with Marvel Studios veteran Jeremy Latcham as the new President and Chief Creative Officer of DC Studios. This major leadership change takes effect on December 1, 2026, marking a definitive end to the previous regime that had guided the studio since October 2022. The decision by Skydance co-chairs Dana Goldberg and Josh Greenstein to fire Gunn and Safran in November 2026 came as a shock to many industry observers.

The removal of James Gunn was particularly surprising because he was a highly visible and socially active studio head known for engaging directly with fans online. Replacing him with Jeremy Latcham, an executive that most general audiences do not know well, signals a strategic pivot toward a different kind of corporate leadership. Latcham brings a long history of managing large-scale franchise operations, having spent over a decade at Marvel Studios before moving into other production roles.

Also read Skydance Names Jeremy Latcham DC Studios President, Replacing Gunn and Safran

Latcham's career at Marvel Studios began in 2004 when he was recruited by David Maisel, who was hired as the President and COO of Marvel Studios that year. Maisel had previously worked with Latcham at Mattel and brought him to Hollywood to help Marvel self-finance its movies for the first time. Latcham started as an associate producer on Iron Man and moved up to co-producer of Iron Man 2, eventually becoming an executive producer on The Avengers.

His promotion to Senior Vice President of Production and Development allowed him to take on the task of turning obscure comic book properties into major franchises. This effort led to him meeting with James Gunn to direct Guardians of the Galaxy, where they developed a strong working relationship. Latcham praised Gunn's ability to inject his unique style and humor into the Marvel Cinematic Universe sandbox during their collaboration on the first film.

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Throughout his thirteen years at Marvel Studios, Latcham is credited on films that made a combined $5.7 billion at the box office. Every one of those films received positive reviews, and four of them scored above ninety-one percent on Rotten Tomatoes. He built lasting professional relationships with directors like Jon Favreau, James Gunn, and Joss Whedon, as well as actors such as Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Pratt.

After leaving Marvel Studios in 2017, Latcham produced several projects with mixed commercial results that highlight the challenges ahead for DC Studios. His first film under an overall deal with 20th Century Fox was Bad Times at the El Royale, which earned seventy-five percent on Rotten Tomatoes but failed to find a wide audience in theaters. He later produced Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, which topped out at two hundred million dollars worldwide despite excellent reviews.

Most recently, Latcham produced The Breadwinner, a Nate Bargatze comedy for Sony that hit theaters in May 2026. The film earned only twenty million dollars at the box office and received widely negative reviews, scoring just nineteen percent on Rotten Tomatoes. This rating represents the lowest point of Latcham's movie career and may raise questions about his ability to consistently deliver blockbuster hits.

Despite these recent setbacks, Latcham's track record suggests that DC Studios will likely prioritize proven franchise building and strong collaborations with established filmmakers. His experience centers on expanding a shared universe, turning lesser-known characters into major box office draws, and keeping creative talent aligned with a long-term plan. These strengths map closely onto the multi-year task of guiding the DC Comics characters in the direction Skydance wants.

The leadership transition raises immediate questions about the studio's recent momentum under Gunn and Safran. They were responsible for six DCU movies and shows over the last two years, including Superman, Supergirl, and Clayface in theaters, along with Peacemaker season two and Creature Commandos season one. Latcham must now decide how to build on that slate while managing a studio that has not always had a steady run in Hollywood.

Industry analysts expect Latcham to shift the tone of the DC Universe toward a more family-friendly, four-quadrant approach. All of his movies are made to be accessible to all ages, and there was a running joke at Marvel that the films should not include anything his grandparents would dislike. This strategy suggests that darker, R-rated tales may be put on the back burner in favor of broader appeal.

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While some concerns have risen that Latcham might infuse DC with overtly Christian themes due to his work with independent studios, this is unlikely to happen. Latcham is smart enough to know that heavy-handed messaging would alienate domestic audiences and limit global reach. Skydance needs DC movies to be major hits, and broad accessibility remains the primary goal for the next era of the franchise.

It is also expected that Latcham will recruit familiar faces he has worked with before to help steer the new DCU. James Gunn has already confirmed he is working on another movie after his current project, though his role in the broader universe remains unclear. Other directors like Jon Favreau or the team of John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein could be among the earliest hires for this new chapter.

DC's pantheon of characters includes iconic figures like Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, and The Flash, which represent some of the most celebrated superhero stories in American popular culture. Latcham stated in his official hiring announcement that he feels honored to lead DC Studios into its next era. He emphasized the massive responsibility of stewarding these characters to excite lifelong fans while introducing their timeless stories to the next generation.

The transition period will be critical as the studio prepares for future releases and potential reboots. While no immediate changes have been announced for upcoming projects, the shift in creative leadership will inevitably affect development pipelines and casting decisions. Fans and industry watchers will be monitoring how Latcham balances his Marvel-style formula with the distinct identity of DC Comics characters.

Ultimately, the success of this new leadership structure will depend on Latcham's ability to navigate the complex landscape of modern superhero cinema. He must manage expectations from both hardcore comic book readers and casual moviegoers who have seen the highs and lows of recent DC productions. The coming months will reveal whether his experience can stabilize the studio and deliver the consistent quality that Skydance demands.