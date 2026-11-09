Jeremy Latcham Named DC Studios President and Chief Creative Officer

Former Marvel executive Jeremy Latcham succeeds James Gunn and Peter Safran as DC Studios president, signaling a strategic shift in creative leadership for the DC Universe.

Jeremy Latcham has officially been appointed as the new president and chief creative officer of DC Studios, succeeding James Gunn and Peter Safran. This leadership transition marks a significant chapter for the DC Universe as the studio restructures its creative direction under new executive oversight. Latcham brings extensive experience from the Marvel Studios framework, having worked closely with Kevin Feige on major cinematic properties.

Latcham's Marvel Executive Background

Jeremy Latcham served as an executive producer for the 2014 film Guardians of the Galaxy, where he collaborated directly with James Gunn. His tenure at Marvel includes pivotal roles on blockbuster franchises such as Iron Man, Avengers, and Spider-Man: Homecoming. This background positions him as a key figure in navigating the complex integration of comic book characters into mainstream cinema.

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His prior experience managing high-stakes production pipelines provides a unique foundation for overseeing the DC brand. Latcham will report directly to Dana Goldberg and Josh Greenstein, who serve as co-chairs of Skydance Motion Picture Group. This hierarchical structure ensures that creative decisions align with broader corporate strategies while maintaining artistic integrity.

Four Years of DC Studios Leadership

James Gunn and Peter Safran led DC Studios for four years, overseeing the release of three DC Universe feature films. Their tenure began with the critically acclaimed Superman film in 2025, which grossed more than $600 million worldwide. This financial success demonstrated strong audience engagement with the new continuity established by the duo.

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However, the subsequent release Supergirl underperformed at the box office in 2026, indicating mixed consumer reception. The duo also released the horror film Clayface, which contributed to their total box office gross. Together, the three DCU films released under their leadership have grossed more than $854 million worldwide. This financial data highlights both the commercial potential and the volatility of the current superhero market.

Television Expansions and Creative Vision

Beyond theatrical releases, Gunn and Safran produced three TV shows sharing continuity with the films. These series include Peacemaker, Creature Commandos, and Lanterns, with Clayface also holding a television component. Additional projects are currently in development, expanding the narrative reach of the DC brand across multiple platforms.

Gunn and Safran stated that their goal four years ago was to unite DC under one creative vision. They emphasized helping restore Superman to the heart of DC while opening new doors for storytelling. Their statement highlighted the importance of telling new stories in both film and television formats. This unified approach aimed to create a cohesive multimedia ecosystem for fans.

Future Projects and Release Schedules

James Gunn is currently focused on post-production for Man of Tomorrow, a film he also directed. The movie is scheduled to release on July 9, 2027. No other DCU feature films currently have confirmed release dates after this specific title. This schedule suggests a deliberate pacing strategy for upcoming cinematic content.

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Both Gunn and Safran are expected to remain involved with DC projects but will shift their focus back to creative work. Gunn also directed several episodes of Peacemaker, showcasing his continued engagement with television content. The question of whether Gunn will write or direct any future projects at DC Studios remains open. Industry observers will monitor these developments closely as the new leadership team takes shape.