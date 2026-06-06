Jeremy Hunt Reflects on the Intense Battle Over Junior Doctors' Contracts and Weekend Death Rates

Former Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt recounts the fraught political battle during the 2015-16 junior doctors' strikes, detailing the personal and professional challenges of attempting to reform NHS contracts to address higher weekend death rates, and the union's strategic resistance that maintained public support.

I was the most disliked person in the country, with an approval of minus 48 per cent, according to an opinion poll, making me the most unpopular politician (of an already unpopular bunch, it has to be said).

The occasion was the junior doctors' strike of 2015-16, and, as Health Secretary in David Cameron's government, I was in the firing line of what turned out to be the most draining political battle I have ever fought. Protesters climbed on top of my car and covered it with flour. At weekends there were marches of 20,000 doctors shouting, 'Hunt, Hunt, Hunt must go.

' Radio presenters routinely mispronounced my surname with a C at the beginning instead of an H. During all this I had a plan to get away for a short break. It was the Easter holidays and, with the kids off school, the idea was to spend a week with friends in America. On the day we were due to fly out, the BMA, the doctors' union, announced another wave of strikes.

I was at home, having rushed back from Parliament for some last-minute packing, when the doorbell rang. I assumed it was a taxi I'd ordered to take us to the airport. Instead, standing there was a BBC news crew wanting a comment. I knew instantly it would be disastrous for me to be filmed heading off on holiday at the very moment the doctors were threatening to walk out.

So I went back inside, changed into a suit and called my government driver. When he arrived, I left the house, did a quick clip to the cameras and climbed into the car as if I was going to work. In my hand was a plastic bag full of holiday clothes. Around the corner, we stopped and I changed back into jeans and waited for my family to pick me up in the taxi.

With frayed tempers and just minutes to spare, we only just scraped through security at Heathrow in time. I was not a popular dad. From my battle with the doctors, I learnt the hard way just how difficult it is to improve public sector productivity - even if the need to do so is blindingly obvious. But trying to do something about it could be stressful and unpleasant.

In my case, I had noticed that the death rate of patients admitted to hospital over the weekend was 15 per cent higher than those admitted on weekdays. That amounted to 6,000 potentially avoidable deaths every year. I therefore wanted to get more doctors working on Saturdays and Sundays and I announced plans to change their contracts.

The junior doctors were outraged, their opposition to the suggestion fuelled by their union's wrongful assertion that the changes would mean a pay cut. In their strike ballot, an overwhelming 98 per cent supported industrial action. But now I'd started the argument, I had to win it. In politics, backing down publicly can destroy your reputation - and your career.

Also, my focus was to reduce the number of avoidable deaths caused by incorrect or poor treatment. Who could disagree with that? I locked horns. From the outset, the NHS establishment was deeply nervous about my determination to reduce weekend death rates.

Even though it was senior figures who had alerted me to the spike in those rates - indeed, had encouraged me to tackle them - they stopped supporting me the moment they realised how unpopular the changes were. A senior civil servant reminded me how Michael Gove had become the 'enemy' when he took on the teaching unions and was reshuffled out of his job as Education Secretary as a result.

He had crossed the line and if I did the same there would be no going back. My predecessor, Andrew Lansley, had also been demoted when NHS reforms got too hot to handle. I might win the battle, but would I win the war? Despite the warning, I crossed that line.

The only way I would lose the battle was if the prime minister lost his nerve. So I sent him a private note just before the strikes started, saying that if he didn't want them, this was the last moment for compromise. He told me to stand firm. But the BMA was a clever opponent.

Far from being class warriors in the style of miners' leader Arthur Scargill, they were the bright offspring of middle-class parents. Every doctor who appeared in the media was instructed to appear reasonable and sympathetic. The strategy worked: public support for the junior doctors never wavered. I concentrated on appearing determined and unyielding, in the hope that the unions would give up.

After one strike concluded I immediately used my legal powers to impose new contracts. In other words, I doubled down. But so, too, did the junior doctors. The BMA not only announced another wave of strikes but raised the stakes by threatening to withdraw emergency care





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