Jeremy Edwards Recalls Sexual Assault by David Walliams on Comic Relief Stage

Hollyoaks star Jeremy Edwards details alleged sexual humiliation by David Walliams during a 2006 Comic Relief sketch, citing lack of consent and long-term distress.

Jeremy Edwards, the British actor known for his roles in Hollyoaks and Holby City, has publicly detailed a traumatic incident involving comedian David Walliams during a live performance in November 2006. The 55-year-old stated that Walliams engaged in a premeditated act that resulted in Edwards being sexually humiliated in front of a crowd of 3,500 people at the Hammersmith Apollo in London.

The Core Assault Mechanism and Lack of Consent

Edwards, who replaced Blue member Duncan James at the last minute, agreed to perform a light-hearted sketch for the Comic Relief Does Little Britain Live event. He alleges that Walliams, performing under the character Des Kay, deceived him regarding the nature of the routine. During the performance, Walliams tickled Edwards until he raised his arms, creating an opportunity to pull down his trousers.

Also read David Walliams Being Investigated for ‘Serious Sexual Offences’ by Police

According to Edwards, the comedian then rugby-tackled him to the floor and climbed on top of him to mount him while his genitals were exposed. Edwards emphasizes that he did not consent to this level of physical exposure or the simulated sexual act, which he now characterizes as abuse rather than comedy.

The incident was recorded and featured on the Comic Relief Does Little Britain Live DVD released in 2007, which has sold millions of copies and remains available online. Edwards notes that the footage captures his private parts exposed in front of celebrities including Jonathan Ross, Dawn French, Russell Brand, and Peter Kay.

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Stakeholder Positions and Competing Views

Edwards asserts that the incident was not an accident but a deliberate act orchestrated by Walliams, who he describes as predatory. He states that he only realized the true nature of the routine years later when he viewed footage of Walliams performing similar stunts with other unsuspecting men. In those clips, Walliams would grab men by the ankles and spin them around after removing their trousers.

The actor, who was once engaged to S Club 7 star Rachel Stevens, has never received an apology from Walliams. He expresses anger that Walliams and his partners did not warn him about the potential exposure before the show. Edwards insists that he would never have agreed to the sketch had he known his genitals would be displayed to the audience and recorded for mass distribution.

Edwards distinguishes between the general audience expectation of a comedy sketch and the specific violation of his privacy. He argues that the boundary was crossed when the performance moved from tickling to forced undressing and simulated sexual contact, elements he claims were hidden from him under the guise of improv.

Real-World Impact and Long-Term Consequences

The actor describes enduring years of shame and torment following the 2006 event. He reveals that the knowledge of the footage being available on the internet for the rest of his life has haunted him. Edwards feels that the lack of prior warning deprived him of the agency to make an informed decision about his bodily autonomy in front of the public.

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He speaks out now to highlight the severe emotional toll of such violations, noting that he felt too intimidated or confused to speak up at the time. He extends empathy to the general public participants, suggesting that the magnification of fear and confusion for non-celebrities must be significantly higher given their lack of control over the situation.

Edwards maintains that he was the innocent victim in a scenario designed to exploit his trust. He continues to voice his displeasure with the entertainment industry standards that allowed such an act to occur without clear consent protocols. His account stands as a direct challenge to the narrative that the performance was merely a harmless bit of fun accepted by all parties involved.