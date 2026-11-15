Jeremy Edwards Recalls David Walliams Sexual Assault on Comic Relief Stage

Actor Jeremy Edwards breaks his silence on the 2006 Comic Relief incident, alleging David Walliams premeditated a sexual assault during a live sketch at the Hammersmith Apollo.

Actor Jeremy Edwards has issued a stark account of a sexual assault he suffered at the hands of comedian David Walliams during a live Comic Relief performance in November 2006. The incident occurred at the Hammersmith Apollo in London, where Edwards was scheduled to appear in a sketch alongside Walliams and comedian David Baddiel as part of the Little Britain franchise.

Edwards, now 55, describes the event as a predatory act rather than an accident, alleging that Walliams deliberately pulled down his trousers to expose his private parts to an audience of 3,500 people. The actor states that Walliams then performed a simulated sex act on him while he was vulnerable on the floor, an ordeal that was recorded for the subsequent Does Little Britain Live DVD released in 2007.

Also read David Walliams Being Investigated for ‘Serious Sexual Offences’ by Police

The Mechanics of the Preplanned Assault

Edwards explains that he had agreed to participate in the sketch only after Duncan James from the boy band Blue dropped out at the last minute. He arrived at the venue with his wife, Lydia, and a friend, believing the performance would be a light-hearted contribution to the charity event. He asserts that Walliams used tickling as a pretext to get Edwards to lift his arms, creating an opening to remove his pants without prior warning.

According to Edwards, once his trousers were down, Walliams rugby tackled him to the ground and climbed on top of him. The actor emphasizes that he was completely blindsided by the escalation, noting that he did not consent to any form of nudity or sexual simulation. He describes the moment as a calculated move by Walliams, who knew exactly what he intended to do before the curtain rose on the stage.

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Edwards Challenges Walliams Denial of Intent

For many years, Edwards believed the exposure was an unintended accident meant to elicit laughter rather than a malicious attack. However, he claims that his perspective changed only after viewing footage from other shows where Walliams targeted innocent members of the public. He states that in those instances, the comedian grabbed men by the ankles and spun them around after stripping them, indicating a pattern of premeditated behavior.

Edwards insists that Walliams never offered an apology for the incident, leaving him to carry the burden of shame for nearly two decades. The actor, who is 55 years old like Walliams, argues that the comedian exploited his position and trust to perform the act. He highlights that Walliams continued to profit from the incident, which was featured prominently in the DVD that sold millions of copies globally.

Lasting Impact and Public Disclosure

The exposure of his genitals on a recording that circulated widely on the internet has had a profound psychological impact on Edwards. He describes feeling trapped and stupid for not speaking out immediately, noting that the pressure of the live audience likely silenced any immediate protest. He empathizes with other victims, suggesting that the magnification of fear for ordinary people must have been ten times greater than his own experience as an actor.

Edwards, known for his roles in Hollyoaks and Holby City, emphasizes that consent is the fundamental issue here. He asserts that if he had been explicitly told he would be sexually assaulted and exposed on national television, he would have refused to participate. The actor is speaking out now to clarify that he was the victim of abuse, not a willing participant in a controversial comedy bit.

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The incident remains a significant point of contention in the broader discourse regarding David Walliams career and conduct. Walliams, whose partner Matt Lucas is also part of the Little Britain duo, faces ongoing scrutiny regarding allegations of grooming and harassment. Edwards statement adds a specific, dated account of sexual assault to the growing list of serious claims against the comedian.

Edwards reflects on the glittering array of celebrities who attended the Hammersmith Apollo event, including Jonathan Ross, Dawn French, Russell Brand, and Peter Kay. He notes that the presence of such high-profile attendees did not provide protection or validation for his discomfort. Instead, the silence of the industry around the DVD release contributed to his isolation and the prolonged trauma he experienced in the years following 2006.

The Does Little Britain Live DVD remains available for purchase online, keeping the recording of the assault accessible to the public. Edwards argues that the continued distribution of this content perpetuates the harm he suffered. He views the lack of removal or context for the footage as a failure by those involved to acknowledge the severity of the violation he endured on stage that night.

This disclosure marks the first time Edwards has detailed the full extent of the assault in an exclusive interview. He hopes his account will contribute to a broader understanding of consent in comedy and entertainment. The actor maintains that despite his previous belief that it was a mistake, the evidence of repeated behavior confirms it was a deliberate act of degradation by David Walliams.