Jeremy Conway, a titan of the entertainment industry and co-founder of the powerful agency CVGG, has passed away at the age of 87. Known for his unerring eye for future stars, Conway built a legendary client list over five decades. Tributes from former clients like Helena Bonham Carter highlight his profound impact on their careers, recalling how he identified her talent when she was just 17. The agency, which grew from three employees to a powerhouse of 32, mourns the loss of its principal partner and mentor.

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His client list was legendary, a rollcall that includedOver 50 years ago, Conway founded his eponymous agency. In 1980, Nicki Van Gelder joined him, adding her name to the shingle. There were just three of them in the office then, and when John Grant joined in 1994 there were nine.

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“We are now 32! ” Grant recently told Deadline of the company that’s now a powerhouse called. Grant confirmed that Conway — “his friend and mentor” — had died on 1 November this year. Conway was CVGG’s principal partner until he retired in 2015.