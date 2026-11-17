He co-founded the British talent agency Conway Van Gelder Grant more than 50 years ago and also repped Helena Bonham Carter and Joanna Lumley.

Jeremy Conway, who co-founded the British talent agency Conway Van Gelder Grant and numbered Anthony Hopkins, Helena Bonham Carter and Brian Cox among his clients, has died.

He was 87. Conway began his career as an actor before he launched Conway van Gelder in the West End with Nicola Van Gelder more than 50 years ago. John Grant was added to the masthead in the early 1990s.

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'You Can See Everything' Cinematographer on Billy Evans' Nude Scene and Tension Between Him and the Team “I started reading it, and I got through about 10 pages,” he said. “When Crawford said, ‘You don’t want Hannibal Lecter inside your head,’ I thought, ‘Ooh, that’s it. ’ I phoned and said, ‘Is this an offer? This is the best part I could ever …’ He said, ‘Well, it’s not a big part.

’ I said, ‘I don’t care. ’” Hopkins, of course, won for his first Oscar for his turn as the cannibalistic serial killer. (Cox, meanwhile, was the first actor to portray Hannibal on the screen in the 1986 filmthat he left much of the decision-making in choosing roles to Conway.

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“He’ll recommend scripts, sort of the ones he doesn’t think I should pursue or I’d be bored by,” the actor says. “Then I follow my hunches, my intuition. ” In a statement, CvGG said that Conway “set a golden standard for agenting. Having started his career as an actor, Jeremy had an unwavering passion for film, television, theater and the entertainment industry.

We remember his encyclopedic knowledge of plays, his love of travel, cooking, art and literature, as well as his distinctly ‘Jeremy’ turns of phrase and his wicked sense of humor.

“A lifelong BAFTA member, Jeremy will always be remembered as an exceptional agent whose vision, passion and dedication created this company. He was one of the finest and greatest theatrical agents of his time and has been described by so many as a true gentleman who always had time for people, whether he was offering advice to those at the beginning of their careers or lending an ear to those already established.

We are incredibly proud to honor his legacy and continue building CvGG on his foundations of trust, kindness and belief in actors. ”‘The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping’ Review: A Worthier Prequel to the Dystopian Battle Royale, Powered by Joseph Zada’s Star-Making Turn