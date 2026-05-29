Jeremy Clarkson Teases Proposal to Girlfriend Lisa Hogan

Jeremy Clarkson has teased he might get down on one knee soon and propose to his girlfriend Lisa Hogan. The couple, who work together on Clarkson's Diddly Squat farm, first began dating back in 2017 after being set up by friends at a Christmas party. Lisa is on a mission to get Jeremy to eat healthier following his heart scare.

Jeremy Clarkson has teased he might get down on one knee soon and propose to his girlfriend Lisa Hogan . In the fifth series of Clarkson Farm, which releases June 3 on Prime Video, Jeremy and his adviser Charlie Higson discuss it's cheaper for foreign farmers to sell into the British market than it is for UK farmers.

Jeremy suggests marrying the Irish star could be an option as they approach their 10th anniversary.

'If only I knew someone I could marry who was Irish', Jeremy says. A member of the production quipped: 'That could cost you a lot more.

' In the same episode, according to The Sun, Lisa is on a mission to get Jeremy to eat healthier following his heart scare. Tempting him to eat kale, Lisa says: 'I promise you that is going to be delicious, I’m going to cook it up'. Despite producing beef, pork and lamb on their farm, Lisa insists Jeremy can only have it twice a month.

Jeremy Clarkson has teased he might get down on one knee soon and propose to his girlfriend Lisa Hogan. The couple, who work together on Clarkson's Diddly Squat farm, first began dating back in 2017 after being set up by friends at a Christmas party. She says: 'Don’t be such a petulant little child – just get healthier and you could live life again.

' The couple celebrated their ninth anniversary last December and shared sweet tributes to each other. Jeremy captioned the post: 'Nine years!

', which prompted Lisa to joke on her Insta stories it feels like she has been with Jeremy for 900. Last year, Lisa discussed her hopes of getting engaged to the outspoken presenter. And the pair chatted to The Sunday Times about how the topic of proposing was brought up while the couple were out on a walk.

At the time Jeremy said he had a 'big surprise' for her and after she asked if it was a proposal, he pretended not to hear and instead showed her a fallen willow tree bursting back into life. The couple are fan favourites on his hit show, Clarkson's Farm. Jeremy has been married twice before. He wed his first wife Alexandra James in 1989.

The couple were married for six months before they split the following year in 1990. Jeremy went on to remarry as he found love with his second wife Frances Cain. The couple were married for more than two decades before they separated and welcomed three children together including, daughters Emily and Katya as well as son Finlo. Lisa, meanwhile, was married for 30 years to Baron Steven Bentinck before she met Jeremy. Their marriage ended in 2011 and they have three children together





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Jeremy Clarkson Lisa Hogan Proposal Healthier Clarkson's Farm Irish Christmas Party The Sunday Times The Sun Clarkson's Diddly Squat Farm Irish Star Fell In Love At First Sight Couple Marriage Heart Scare Proposal Irish Irish Star Irish Irish Irish Irish Irish Irish Irish Irish Irish Irish Irish Irish Irish Irish Irish Irish Irish Irish Irish Irish Irish Irish Irish Irish Irish Irish Irish Irish Irish Irish Irish Irish Irish Irish Irish Irish Irish Irish Irish Irish Irish Irish Irish Irish Irish Irish Irish Irish Irish Irish Irish Irish Irish Irish Irish Irish Irish Irish Irish Irish Irish Irish Irish Irish Irish Irish Irish Irish Irish Irish Irish Irish Irish Irish Irish Irish Irish Irish Irish Irish Irish Irish Irish Irish Irish Irish Irish Irish Irish Irish Irish Irish Irish Irish Irish Irish Irish Irish Irish Irish Irish Irish Irish Irish Irish Irish Irish Irish Irish Irish Irish Irish Irish Irish Irish Irish Irish Irish Irish Irish Irish Irish Irish Irish Irish Irish Irish Irish Irish Irish Irish Irish Irish Irish Irish Irish Irish Irish Irish Irish Irish Irish Irish Irish Irish Irish Irish Irish Irish Irish Irish Irish Irish Irish Irish Irish Irish Irish Irish Irish Irish Irish Irish Irish Irish Irish Irish Irish Irish Irish Irish Irish Irish Irish Irish Irish Irish Irish Irish Irish Irish Irish Irish Irish Irish Irish Irish Irish Irish Irish Irish Irish Irish Irish Irish Irish Irish Irish Irish Irish Irish Irish Irish Irish Irish Irish Irish Irish Irish Irish Irish Irish Irish Irish Irish Irish Irish Irish Irish Irish Irish Irish Irish Irish Irish Irish Irish Irish Irish Irish Irish Irish Irish Irish Irish Irish Irish Irish Irish Irish Irish Irish Irish Irish Irish Irish Irish Irish Irish Irish Irish

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