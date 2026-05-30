Jeremy Clarkson's The Hawkstone Farmers Choir has been crowned Britain's Got Talent champion after a closely contested live grand final. The choir, which works towards raising awareness and funds for mental health charities within the agricultural community, performed an original track during the final.

Jeremy Clarkson 's The Hawkstone Farmers Choir has been crowned Britain's Got Talent champion after a closely contested live grand final. The choir, which is now run by farmers Simon Gwilliam and Lizzy Dean, was originally formed by TV presenter Jeremy Clarkson in 2024 as part of an advert for his Hawkstone beer range.

The choir, comprising 32 members, was chosen by viewers to take home the £250,000 prize and the chance to perform at the Royal Variety Performance. Top Gear host and Prime Video star Jeremy, 65, who funded and formed the choir, was in the audience and could be seen cheering wildly following their win.

The choir's win has not been without controversy, however, with some ITV viewers claiming that the result was a 'fix' and that ITV were giving Jeremy 'free publicity' due to his role as a presenter on the channel. The choir, which works towards raising awareness and funds for mental health charities within the agricultural community, performed an original track during the final.

Following their win, the choir said: 'We are the first ever choir to win Britain's Got Talent, this is for all the farmers out there, it is not a taboo subject if you're not ok, speak up, this is for the farmers!

' The choir's semi-final performance of Bastille's Pompeii also impressed fans and earned them a place in the final. They had battled it out against other acts, including Anastasiia & Salsa, Celestial, Fabian Fox, Liwei Yang, Matty Juniosa, Rafferty Coope, Sadeck Berrabah & LMA, Sonny Green and Ted Hill, for viewers' votes. Despite their win, some fans took to social media to express their disappointment and claimed that the result was rigged.

Jeremy Clarkson's involvement with the choir has been a topic of discussion throughout the series, with some viewers accusing ITV of giving him 'free publicity'. The choir's win has sparked a debate about the role of TV presenters in talent shows and whether the outcome is ever influenced by personal relationships or connections





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Britain's Got Talent Jeremy Clarkson The Hawkstone Farmers Choir ITV Top Gear

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Jeremy Clarkson's Hawkstone Farmers Choir Wins Britain's Got Talent Amid ControversyThe Hawkstone Farmers Choir, formed by Jeremy Clarkson, won Britain's Got Talent 2024, sparking accusations of a fix due to Clarkson's ITV connections. The choir, consisting of 32 farming members, also promotes mental health awareness.

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The Hawkstone Farmers Choir, funded by Jeremy Clarkson, wins Britain's Got Talent 2024 amid controversyThe choir, consisting of farmers and agricultural workers, won the public vote and took home £250,000 and a slot at the Royal Variety Performance. The victory was met with accusations of a fix due to Jeremy Clarkson's involvement with ITV, while the choir aims to raise mental health awareness in farming communities.

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