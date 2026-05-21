Jeremy Clarkson's Health Update and Farming Experience

Jeremy Clarkson has issued an update on his health after the latest trailer for Clarkson's Farm. He previously claimed he was 'days from death' after falling ill with chest pains at his Cotswolds home. He also talked about his farming experience and the challenges he faced.

Jeremy Clarkson has issued an update on his health after the latest trailer for Clarkson's Farm detailed his terrifying scare. The presenter, 66, previously claimed he was 'days from death' after falling ill with excruciating chest pains at his Cotswolds home in 2024.

Appearing on Heart Breakfast on Thursday, Jeremy spoke about his 'fraught' year and his experience with 'fat jabs'. He also talked about his farming experience and the challenges he faced. The show, which follows former Top Gear presenter Jeremy Clarkson run his farm Diddly Squat in the Cotswolds, has become a huge hit and has four successful series. The fifth series was announced back in December 2024, followed by filming last year and wrapping up in February 2026.

The show will premiere on June 3 on Amazon Prime with episodes one to four available that day, followed by episodes five and six on June 10. The final two instalments will air on June 17





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Jeremy Clarkson Reassures Viewers Of His Health After Appearing On Heart BreakfastJeremy Clarkson, 66, issued an update on his health after the latest trailer for Clarkson's Farm revealed his terrifying scare, since the presenter appeared on Heart Breakfast, he reassured that he was 'very well'. This came after the anticipate date for the fifth series, which is on to begin on 3rd of June.Jeremy's admitted to once finding farming quite delightful but at the same time,farming is extremely challenging. During this interview, Jeremy said it is to get a relatively low-quality meal without losing agricultural subsidies

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