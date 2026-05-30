Jeremy Clarkson's Hawkstone Farmers Choir Wins Britain's Got Talent Amid Controversy

The Hawkstone Farmers Choir, formed by Jeremy Clarkson, won Britain's Got Talent 2024, sparking accusations of a fix due to Clarkson's ITV connections. The choir, consisting of 32 farming members, also promotes mental health awareness.

The Hawkstone Farmers Choir , a group funded and formed by television personality Jeremy Clarkson , was crowned the winner of Britain's Got Talent during the live grand final on Saturday.

Competing against nine other acts including Anastasiia & Salsa, Celestial, Fabian Fox, Liwei Yang, Matty Juniosa, Rafferty Coope, Sadeck Berrabah & LMA, Sonny Green, and Ted Hill, the choir secured the victory through public votes. The 32-member choir performed an original track, earning them the £250,000 prize and a spot at the Royal Variety Performance.

Head judge Simon Cowell, 66, described this year's final as 'the closest ever' and admitted he had no idea who would win after the lines closed. Clarkson, 65, known for hosting Top Gear and Prime Video's Clarkson's Farm, was in the audience and celebrated enthusiastically as the choir's win was announced.

However, the victory was not without controversy, as some ITV viewers expressed dissatisfaction, claiming the network gave Clarkson unfair free publicity due to his role as host of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire on the same channel. Accusations of a fix quickly spread on social media, with users expressing their frustration. One viewer wrote, 'How’s all that free Clarkson promotion going @ITV?

' while another claimed, 'I bet come tomorrow this will be the lowest viewed #BGT final ever. ' Others echoed similar sentiments, stating that the results seemed rigged and that Clarkson's influence skewed the outcome. The controversy stems from Clarkson's existing relationship with ITV, where he presents the popular quiz show Who Wants To Be A Millionaire. Critics argue that his involvement with the choir gave the group an unfair advantage, as the show's platform effectively promoted his brand.

Despite the backlash, the choir's win was celebrated by many, particularly within the farming community. The group, originally formed in 2024 for an advert promoting Clarkson's Hawkstone beer range, has since evolved into a force for mental health awareness. Run by farmers Simon Gwilliam and Lizzy Dean, the choir aims to raise funds and awareness for mental health charities in the agricultural sector.

After their win, the choir members dedicated their victory to farmers, emphasizing that mental health should not be a taboo subject. They said, 'We are the first ever choir to win Britain's Got Talent, this is for all the farmers out there. It is not a taboo subject if you're not ok, speak up, this is for the farmers!

' Their advocacy resonated with many viewers, but the accusations of a fix persisted. Earlier in the final, the show featured a death-defying performance by contestant Liwei Yang, a fire juggler who received KSI's Golden Buzzer in the semi-finals. Her act, which involved swinging fiery ropes and balancing a smoldering table, left Simon Cowell terrified, exclaiming, 'I thought you were on fire!

' Despite the excitement, the spotlight remained on the Hawkstone Farmers Choir. During the semi-finals, Simon Cowell made a cheeky jab at Clarkson, saying the choir's leader was 'annoying' with his 'smug face,' though he admitted they were friends. The choir's victory marks a significant moment for Britain's Got Talent, as it is the first time a choir has won the competition.

However, the debate over Clarkson's influence and the perceived fix continues to dominate social media discussions, with some calling for transparency in future voting processes. For now, the Hawkstone Farmers Choir will prepare for their Royal Variety Performance appearance, aiming to use their platform to continue advocating for mental health in farming communities





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Britain's Got Talent Jeremy Clarkson Hawkstone Farmers Choir Controversy Mental Health Awareness

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