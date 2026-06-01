Jeremy Clarkson's Farmer's Choir Wins Britain's Got Talent, Celebrates with Late-Night Pub Party

The Hawkstone Farmer's Choir, formed by Jeremy Clarkson, wins Britain's Got Talent, partying until 4:30am. The victory raises awareness and funds for mental health in farming.

Jeremy Clarkson celebrated his farmer's choir 's Britain's Got Talent victory in spectacular fashion, as the group partied until 4:30am after their triumphant win on Saturday night.

The Clarkson's Farm star watched proudly from the ITV studio audience as The Hawkstone Farmer's Choir beat out the drone act Celestial to be crowned champions of the talent show. In an exclusive revelation, Clarkson shared that he and the 32-member choir headed to the pub with judge Amanda Holden immediately after the show, where the drinks flowed well into the early hours of Sunday morning.

The Who Wants To Be A Millionaire host, who formed the choir in 2024, expressed immense pride in the group's achievement, noting that the victory also serves a greater purpose: raising awareness and funds for mental health charities within the agricultural community. The celebrations were wild and heartfelt. Clarkson gatecrashed the stage after the results were announced, joining the choir in their moment of glory. The atmosphere was electric, with the choir members overwhelmed by the public support.

Choir member Katryna Shell described the experience as surreal, stating that staying up until 4:30am partying with Celestial, Jeremy, and Amanda Holden was an unforgettable night. Clarkson, ever the joker, added that learning Arsenal had lost made the victory even sweeter. The group's win is historic-they are the first choir ever to win Britain's Got Talent-and they are determined to use their platform to break the stigma around mental health in farming.

Beyond the celebration, the choir's mission is deeply serious. Clarkson formed the group to combat loneliness and mental health struggles among farmers, a community often isolated and reluctant to seek help. The choir's winnings of £250,000 will be partially donated to mental health charity Shout, with the remainder going to the members. They have also released a record titled The Banned One, named after a Hawkstone advert that was banned for non-compliance with broadcasting standards.

All profits from the vinyl, available for £7.50 on the Hawkstone website, will go directly to Shout. Victoria Hornby, CEO of Shout, praised the choir for giving a voice to the mental health challenges in agriculture and emphasized that the funds will save lives by training more volunteers to support those struggling to cope. The journey to victory was not without its humorous moments.

During the semi-finals, Simon Cowell took a playful swipe at Clarkson, telling the choir that the only downside was seeing Jeremy's smug face. Despite the jibe, Cowell congratulated his longtime friend after the win.

Meanwhile, Clarkson's Farm stars Kaleb Cooper and Charlie Ireland, along with Clarkson's partner Lisa Hogan, watched the final from outside his pub The Farmer's Dog, cheering loudly. Judge Amanda Holden was thrilled, declaring that the farmers truly deserved the win and that she would celebrate with a pint. The choir's message to the farming community was clear: it is not a taboo subject to speak up if you are struggling.

Their victory is a beacon of hope, proving that even in the toughest times, music and community can bring light. The Hawkstone Farmer's Choir comprises farmers from across the UK, brought together by Clarkson's Hawkstone brand. Their semi-final performance of Bastille's Pompeii wowed the audience and earned them a place in the final through the public vote.

The choir's harmonies, sung with raw emotion and a touch of rural grit, resonated deeply with viewers, many of whom are connected to farming or understand the pressures of rural life. The win is a testament to the power of collaboration and the importance of mental health awareness





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Jeremy Clarkson Britain's Got Talent Farmer's Choir Mental Health Pub Party

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