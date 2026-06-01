Jeremy Clarkson's Farmer's Choir Celebrates Britain's Got Talent Victory in Style

Jeremy Clarkson's farmer's choir, The Hawkstone Farmer's Choir, celebrated their Britain's Got Talent victory in style, partying until 4:30am with judge Amanda Holden and the other contestants. The choir, which was formed by Jeremy Clarkson in 2024, works towards raising awareness and funds for mental health charities within the agricultural community. They have released a record, The Banned One, and plan to donate part of their £250,000 winnings to charity, while keeping some back for themselves.

Jeremy Clarkson celebrated his farmer's choir's Britain's Got Talent victory in style, as they partied until 4:30am after their show victory on Saturday. The Clarkson's Farm star proudly watched on during the live final as The Hawkstone Farmer's Choir beat out the drone act Celestial to be crowned champions.

Jeremy has now revealed that he and the choir all headed to the pub with judge Amanda Holden after the win, and the drinks flowed well into the early hours. The Who Wants To Be A Millionaire host brought together the 32-member group in 2024, which also works towards raising awareness and funds for mental health charities within the agricultural community. Speaking about the celebrations, Jeremy said: 'I gatecrashed the stage after the result.

'The atmosphere was incredible and then we learned Arsenal had lost which made it even better. Jeremy Clarkson celebrated his farmer's choir's Britain's Got Talent victory on style, as they partied until 4:30am after their show victory (Jeremy is pictured with BGT judge Simon Cowell) The Clarkson's Farm star proudly watched on during the live final as The Hawkstone Farmer's Choir beat out the drone act Celestial to be crowned champions 'We all went to the pub afterwards and this morning, my head hurts.

Despite this, I'm so happy for them.

' Simon Cowell had also offered his congratulations to longtime pal Jeremy after the choir's victory. Choir member Katryna Shell added to The Sun: 'Winning is wild. The support has been overwhelming.

'We stayed up until 4.30am partying with Celestial, Jeremy and Amanda Holden. It's not often you make history, so why not?

' Jeremy added that he hoped to raise awareness of the impact of 'loneliness' in the farming community, with the choir all set to donate part of their £250,000 winnings to charity, while keeping some back for themselves. While the Top Gear star watched his choir's win from the studio, Clarkson's Farm stars Kaleb Cooper and Charlie Ireland and Jeremy's partner Lisa Hogan shared their reactions while watching on a large screen outside his pub The Farmer's Dog.

Ex Top Gear host Jeremy, 65, who funded and formed the choir, was in the ITV audience and could be seen cheering wildly following their win. Judge Amanda Holden said: 'I could not be happier, I am blown away because they deserve it so much and they're farmers, isn't it brilliant! I'm going to have a pint now!

' Jeremy has now revealed that he and the choir all headed to the pub with judge Amanda Holden after the win, and the drinks flowed well into the early hours Clarkson's Farm stars Kaleb Cooper and Charlie Ireland and Jeremy's partner Lisa Hogan shared their reactions while watching on a large screen outside his pub The Farmer's Dog Speaking to the farmers after the show, they said: 'Up the farmers, we are the first ever choir to win Britain's Got Talent, it's not only changed our lives but we hope to change thousands of others, thank you so much.

' They added: 'This is for all the farmers out there, it is not a taboo subject if you're not ok, speak up, this is for the farmers! ' Elsewhere, the choir has released a record and plan to give the money to mental health charity Shout. It has been released in the run-up to Mental Health Awareness Week in May, with the choir kindly giving all profits from their vinyl directly to Shout in support of farmers' mental wellbeing.

The record is called The Banned One after a Hawkstone advert was banned for 'not complying' with broadcasting standards. Victoria Hornby, chief executive of Shout, said: 'The Hawkstone Farmers' Choir has given an incredible voice to the mental health challenges faced by so many in the agricultural community.

'We are immensely grateful to be the charity partner for this project. The funds raised from this vinyl will be vital, enabling us to train more volunteers and be there for anyone in the farming community who is struggling to cope. It will save lives.

' The Banned One is now available to buy on the Hawkstone website for £7.50. Last weekend, Simon took a swipe at Jeremy when The Hawkstone Farmers Choir performed in the semi-finals. Singing Bastille's Pompeii, they blew fans away with their rendition and were awarded a place in this weekend's coveted final thanks to the public vote.

But it didn't stop Simon from passing his judgement on the choir, and he took an opportunity to make a cheeky jibe towards Jeremy in the process. Following their semi-final performance, Simon told the choir: 'You're not a professional choir, however I love what you stand for.

'It might be quite annoying to see Jeremy Clarkson's smug face, that's the only downside. He's a friend of mine. '





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Jeremy Clarkson Britain's Got Talent The Hawkstone Farmer's Choir Amanda Holden Simon Cowell Mental Health Awareness Week Shout The Banned One The Farmer's Dog Top Gear Clarkson's Farm

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