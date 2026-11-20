Jeremy Clarkson details the harsh realities of farming at Diddly Squat, exposing government red tape, financial losses, and his personal cancer battle in his latest book.

Jeremy Clarkson has published a new collection of writings from Diddly Squat, his 1,000-acre farm in the prosecco belt of West Oxfordshire. The book serves as an extension of his television series, Clarkson's Farm, offering a bluntly honest look at the agricultural industry. It combines entertainment with educational insights into the daily struggles of modern British farming.

The Reality Of Farming At Diddly Squat

Clarkson openly admits he lacks skills in DIY, gardening, or fixing machinery, yet he co-created the global phenomenon known as Top Gear without deep technical knowledge. Similarly, his farm operates on humor and pertinent observations about contemporary life rather than agronomic expertise. The publication repackages his Sunday newspaper columns into a narrative that balances lighthearted family moments with the brutal unpredictability of rural work.

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One summer weekend described in the text began with joy as his two granddaughters, aged three and one, played in a wildflower meadow. The mood shifted abruptly when a black-nosed sheep developed mastitis that progressed to gangrene, requiring euthanasia and leaving two orphan lambs. Another lamb was found bleating alone after crows killed a different animal, preventing Clarkson from enjoying his wine. The day ended with a pig suffering from diarrhea, turning a planned relaxing holiday into an event defined by death and illness.

Government Barriers And Financial Losses

The text identifies a severe crisis driven by taxes, regulations, and hostility from political leaders. Clarkson argues that the government prioritizes collecting tax to fund benefits for council house residents in the West Midlands over supporting food production. He cites excessive safety rules, such as the requirement to wear a harness when climbing a stepladder, as examples of bureaucratic overreach that hinder efficient farm management.

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Regulatory restrictions further limit his operations, with farm advisers prohibiting the growth of herbs or redcurrants on agricultural land. He attempted to create a small pond to support a new market garden but faced significant hurdles. When combining these regulatory barriers with spiraling costs for fertilizer and diesel, Clarkson calculated that planting his 500 farmable acres in the autumn would result in a £70,000 loss, leading him to leave the land fallow.

Impact On Food Security And The Environment

This financial instability is linked to soaring food prices and increased food insecurity for consumers. Clarkson supports environmental bans on neonicotinoids, which kill bees, but notes their removal makes it impossible to grow reliable rapeseed crops. He points out that the problem has merely been exported, with rapeseed oil now likely sourced from farmers in the Far East who use chemicals to kill a billion bees.

He warns that the loss of family farms could lead to monopolization by large conglomerates, citing a North Carolina example where a single company acquired thousands of family pig farms before selling to China. In the UK, he fears a similar efficient behemoth would destroy woods, hedgerows, and stone barns, leaving the landscape resembling Alberta or packaged goods. He recommends consumers support British farm assurance by buying food with the Red Tractor logo.

Personal Health And The Farmer's Dog Pub

Beyond business challenges, Clarkson confronts his own mortality following a recent cancer diagnosis. He reflects on his history of smoking forty cigarettes a day for forty years and his habit of drinking two bottles of wine nightly. He questions whether he can outlive the current Labourites and leave an inheritance for his family, while also joking about bequeathing items to James May and Richard Hammond.

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The operation includes Kaleb Cooper, a young farmhand who excels at farming tasks but lacks general knowledge. Cooper notes that farming is a job for life that rarely offers holidays or high profits, yet he remains dedicated to the craft. The business also encompasses the Farmer's Dog pub, adding another layer of complexity to the enterprise. The book presents a mix of serious environmental and economic concerns wrapped in humor.