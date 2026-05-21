Jeremy Clarkson Reassures Viewers Of His Health After Appearing On Heart Breakfast

Jeremy Clarkson, 66, issued an update on his health after the latest trailer for Clarkson's Farm revealed his terrifying scare, since the presenter appeared on Heart Breakfast, he reassured that he was 'very well'. This came after the anticipate date for the fifth series, which is on to begin on 3rd of June.Jeremy's admitted to once finding farming quite delightful but at the same time,farming is extremely challenging. During this interview, Jeremy said it is to get a relatively low-quality meal without losing agricultural subsidies

Jeremy Clarkson has issued an update on his health after the latest trailer for Clarkson's Farm detailed his terrifying scare. The presenter, 66, previously claimed he was 'days from death' after falling ill with excruciating chest pains at his Cotswolds home in 2024.

He looked well during an interview on Heart Breakfast where he also admitted Jeremy Clarkson has issued an update on his health after the latest trailer for Clarkson's Farm detailed his terrifying scare, he was 'very well'. Clarkson said: 'It was quite a fraught year last year but no, I'm absolutely fine now, tickety-boo.

' Clarkson admitted he once thought farming was just 'driving around in a Range Rover, going to the pub and skiing,' but was given a stark reality it is 'a very distressing industry at the moment'. Clarkson was on the show to talk about The Hawkstone Choir ahead of the Britain's Got Talent final.

He said: 'I thought farming when I first started, what, seven years ago, you just drive around in a Range Rover, went to the pub occasionally and moaned about the weather and then in February went skiing. He was speaking to host Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden on the show. Clarkson said: 'I thought this would be easy I could do that'. And then I started doing it and it is unbelievably difficult.

And I’m lucky because I’ve often got a film crew here so there’s a lot of people. But when there isn’t a film crew here you start to realise’God I’m all on my own all day’. Literally all day six in the morning until midnight. The presenter was on the show to talk about The Hawkstone Choir ahead of the Britain's Got Talent final.

He said: 'I thought farming when I first started, what, seven years ago, you just drive around in a Range Rover, went to the pub occasionally and moaned about the weather and then in February went skiing.

' However, Clarkson was advised not to take any more risks and decided to take a break due to serious health issues. Clarkson was speaking to host Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden on the show. He said: 'I thought farming when I first started, what, seven years ago, you just drive around in a Range Rover, went to the pub occasionally and moaned about the weather and then in February went skiing.

' Clarkson said: 'I thought this would be easy I could do that'. And then I started doing it and it is unbelievably difficult. And I’m lucky because I’ve often got a film crew here so there’s a lot of people. But when there isn’t a film crew here you start to realise'God I’m all on my own all day’.

Literally all day six in the morning until midnight. But seriously, 'when there isn’t a film crew here you start to realise there’s no money coming in', because there isn’t. Clarkson made the admission during an Heart Breakfast interview, where he dismissed the odds of invaders not disrupting the future of Dot the faceless tractor. Clarkson was previously rushed to the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford by ambulance after falling ill with chest pains at his Cotswolds home in 2024





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