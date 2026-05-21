Jeremy Clarkson on Health and Farming

Jeremy Clarkson discusses his health scare, the challenges of farming, and the upcoming fifth season of Clarkson's Farm.

Jeremy Clarkson recently appeared on Heart Breakfast to discuss his health and the challenges of farming. He revealed that he had a 'fraught' year in 2023, which included a scare where he was warned to take a break by doctors.

Clarkson, who previously claimed he was 'days from death' after falling ill with chest pains, now says he is 'very well'. He admitted that farming is a very distressing industry, especially when you're on your own and facing financial uncertainty. He also shared that he initially thought farming was a simple lifestyle, but the reality is much more demanding.

Clarkson explained that he had to learn to adapt to the realities of farming, including the challenges of weather, subsidies, and growing food. He also discussed the success of his farm, Diddly Squat, and the upcoming fifth season of Clarkson's Farm, which he described as the most dramatic yet. The show, which follows Clarkson's journey as he runs his farm in the Cotswolds, has become a huge hit and has already aired four successful seasons.

The fifth season is set to premiere on Amazon Prime in June 2023





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