Jeremy Clarkson Launches 'Only Farmers' Platform to Support Rural Community

Jeremy Clarkson has launched an online platform called Only Farmers, aimed at helping farmers by providing a space to offer accommodations, tours, and events. The initiative follows his choir's victory on Britain's Got Talent and coincides with the fifth series of Clarkson's Farm, which has received mixed reviews.

Jeremy Clarkson has launched his own take on the saucy website OnlyFans as part of his bid to help farmers. The Clarkson's Farm frontman had previously founded a choir formed of those in the rural community, which stormed to victory in the Britain's Got Talent final last week.

Now, Jeremy has launched the online platform Only Farmers, to help connect members of the farming community. However, despite the cheeky reference to OnlyFans, the site has far more wholesome goals, and is set to rival Airbnb by giving a platform to farmers to provide accommodation, tours and special events. The platform is set to be available as an app, with the website sharing that users can sign up for a waiting list before it is fully launched.

It comes as Jeremy's Prime Video hit Clarkson's Farm returned for its fifth series, with the latest run earning mixed reviews from critics. Jeremy Clarkson has launched his own take on the saucy website OnlyFans as part of his bid to help farmers, after his choir stormed to victory on Britain's Got Talent According to The Sun, Only Farmers' website states: 'The platform is built for bookable farm experiences: workshops, animal encounters, pick-your-own days, tastings, farm stays, private hire, and seasonal events.

' 'Only Farmers is launching with UK farms first, while welcoming visitors from around the world to discover the British countryside. 'From farm stays and family days to workshops, great food, animals, and events, book directly with the farmer. ' The website features many of the stars of Clarkson's Farm, including Jeremy's girlfriend Lisa Hogan as well as his farm manager Kaleb Cooper.

Last week, The Hawkstone Farmer's Choir, which Jeremy created, beat out the drone act Celestial to be crowned champions. The Who Wants To Be A Millionaire host brought together the 32-member group in 2024, which also works towards raising awareness and funds for mental health charities within the agricultural community. Clarkson's Farm, which typically centres around one of Jeremy's new hare-brained ideas, has seen the presenter try his hand at launching a farm shop and a farm-to-fork pub.

It also shows the difficulties that British farmers face due to their reliance on the weather, with floods and droughts both affecting Jeremy's annual yield. The Clarkson's Farm star has launched a website called Only Farmers, which is set to rival Airbnb by giving a platform to farmers to provide accommodation, tours and special events Reviews for the Prime Video series' fifth run, which arrived on the platform with episodes one to four on Wednesday, have accused it of relying on the same old format.

Suggesting that the new series offers up more of what viewers have seen in previous years, The Telegraph critic, Benji Wilson, said: 'You can only laugh at someone slipping in cow pat so many times.

' He noted that it is not the fault of the show that 'agriculture is cyclical', with similar things happening year on year, which can be a 'blessing and curse' for Jeremy. The review read: 'The series, one of, can cleave to the pattern of the seasons, telling gratifying stories of sowing and reaping, gestation and new birth. But it also means that, as the show goes on, it has to avoid repeating itself.

There are only so many times you can laugh at someone failing to herd sheep or slipping in a cow pat. 'These are all stage-managed catastrophes, as they have always been on Clarkson's Farm.

The thing with a stage-managed catastrophe, however, is that if it is managed well enough, it's still very funny, and ever since Top Gear and The Grand Tour, Clarkson has proved himself the master of the modern staged farce.

' While Jack Seale for the Radio Times argued that while it was 'more of the same', viewers will see a gentler Jeremy following his health scare. He gave the series a very respectable 4 out of 5 stars and described the first episodes as 'the usual larks, then, but with a gentler edge'.

Jeremy was found to have severely narrowed coronary arteries and doctors told him he was very close to a major heart attack and 'days away from death'. Once he returns to work, in a teaser clip for the show, he struggles physically on the farm, getting breathless during tasks like cutting down a Christmas tree. Jack writes: 'It's not quite more of the same, though.

Clarkson, or at least the version of himself he presents in this series, has softened over time. Throw in a reminder of his mortality – a scene where he becomes breathless after rashly trying to saw down a Christmas tree unaided really does look like death is looming – and it's time for a new Farmer Clarkson to emerge.

'It's the usual larks, then, but with a gentler edge. Fans of Top Gear back in the day would not recognise the Jeremy Clarkson seen here fighting back tears when his favourite pigs are loaded on to the truck that only does one-way journeys – but Clarkson's Farm is healthier than ever.

' Ben Dowell of The Times also gave the series four stars, noting that while at times it can feel 'scrappy', that is due to the nature of the beast. He said: 'But if series five feels scrappy at times, that's because farming is a profession whose events cannot be planned. And this is not a show to shy away from the realities of rural life. Later episodes will take a properly dark turn.

' He also questioned whether the show still has the same heart and charm. Musing: 'Is Clarkson's heart still in this? While his cardiovascular system remains under strain, you have to say yes, simply by looking at how his eyes well up whenever there's a porker nearby or watching his smiling face as a remote-controlled tractor does its thing.

'So while there are moments when you feel he is winging it, Clarkson winging it is still deliciously funny, such as when he settles down for a healthy dairy-based breakfast and rails against eating"knob cheese". ' In the trailer for series five, Jeremy issued a sobering health update after being rushed to hospital in a first look at the forthcoming season.

The streaming giant confirmed the fifth series premiered on June 3, with episodes one to four available that day, followed by episodes five and six on June 10. The final two instalments will air on June 17.





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