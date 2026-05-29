Jeremy Clarkson Hints at Proposal to Lisa Hogan as New Season of Clarkson's Farm Approaches

Jeremy Clarkson playfully suggests marrying his Irish girlfriend Lisa Hogan as a business move in the upcoming season of Clarkson's Farm, while the couple also focuses on his health after a heart scare.

Jeremy Clarkson has playfully hinted that he might propose to his girlfriend Lisa Hogan in the near future, as the couple approaches their tenth anniversary.

The hint came during the filming of the fifth series of Clarkson's Farm, set to release on Prime Video on June 3. In one scene, Jeremy and his agricultural adviser Charlie Higson discuss the challenges faced by British farmers, noting that it is often cheaper for foreign farmers to sell their produce into the UK market than for local farmers. In a lighthearted moment, Jeremy suggests that marrying Lisa, who is Irish, could be a clever business solution.

'If only I knew someone I could marry who was Irish,' Jeremy quips, prompting a member of the production team to respond, 'That could cost you a lot more. ' This exchange highlights Jeremy's characteristic blend of humor and controversy, as he navigates the difficulties of running a farm while maintaining his public persona.

The couple, who have been together since 2017 after being introduced by friends at a Christmas party, share a close bond that is evident on and off screen. Lisa, who works alongside Jeremy at his Diddly Squat farm, has been a key figure in his life, especially after his recent health scare. In the upcoming season, Lisa takes on the role of a health coach, trying to persuade Jeremy to adopt a healthier diet to prevent future heart issues.

She tempts him with kale, promising it will be delicious, but also imposes a strict limit on how often he can eat the beef, pork, and lamb they produce on the farm.

'Don't be such a petulant little child - just get healthier and you could live life again,' she tells him. This dynamic underscores the couple's mutual affection and Lisa's determination to keep Jeremy in good health. Their relationship has been a subject of public fascination, especially since both have experienced previous marriages.

Jeremy was married to Alexandra James in 1989 for a brief six-month period, and later to Frances Cain for over two decades, with whom he has three children: Emily, Katya, and Finlo. Lisa, on the other hand, was married to Baron Steven Bentinck for 30 years, ending in 2011, and also has three children.

Last year, Lisa expressed hope for an engagement, and the couple discussed the topic during a walk, where Jeremy showed her a fallen willow tree bursting back into life as a metaphor. When asked about a proposal, Jeremy said he was not ready yet, but Lisa later quipped that she might surprise him. Now, with the new series teasing a potential proposal, fans are eagerly watching to see if the couple will take the next step in their relationship.

The show, which has become a hit on Amazon Prime, continues to document the ups and downs of farm life, with Jeremy and Lisa's personal journey adding an extra layer of intrigue





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