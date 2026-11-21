The only Ferrari owned by Jeremy Clarkson sold for 405,000 pounds at Iconic Auctioneers. The red F355 GTS fetched 155,000 pounds above its estimated value despite minor bodywork damage.

Jeremy Clarkson's unique Ferrari F355 GTS sold for £405,000 at Iconic Auctioneers on Saturday, November 14. The former Top Gear presenter's personal vehicle far exceeded the auction house's conservative estimate of £250,000. This final hammer price represented a significant premium of £155,000 above initial market expectations.

The sale occurred despite the 30-year-old sports car sustaining cosmetic damage prior to the event. A small dent appeared on the bodywork just above the rear bumper. The damage was caused when an elderly visitor accidentally fell onto the vehicle during a pre-auction viewing session. The incident did not deter the final buyer from completing the purchase.

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Clarkson purchased this specific red sports car in 1996 for £90,000. He drove the vehicle for approximately three years, accumulating roughly 6,000 miles on the odometer. During this period, he frequently featured the car on his television programs. He eventually offered the vehicle to viewers in a competition draw, ending his personal ownership.

The auction listing highlighted that the car now has 15,241 miles. The listing described the model as one of the finest analogue Ferraris ever produced. It emphasized that the car remains the only Ferrari Clarkson has ever owned in his lifetime. The vehicle was introduced in 1994 as a technical successor to the earlier 348 model.

Clarkson has repeatedly praised the F355's engineering and driving dynamics. He has stated that the car is the nicest vehicle he has ever driven. He noted that while older models like the Testarossa had flaws, the 355 was nearly perfect. He highlighted the ease of driving the car in town using sixth gear at low speeds.

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The 3.5-litre V8 engine is capable of reaching an impressive 8,500 rpm. It is equipped with a six-speed manual gearbox and exceptionally rare factory sports seats. Iconic Auctioneers confirmed that the buyer will receive the vehicle with the dent repaired. The repairs will be performed at the auction house's expense.

Nick Cartwright, a renowned Ferrari specialist, will oversee the repair work after the sale finalized. The auction house spokesperson confirmed that the cosmetic damage would be fully rectated. This transaction marks a notable moment in automotive collector history given the car's celebrity provenance.

The sale comes amidst broader context regarding Clarkson's recent health journey. The television personality disclosed a prostate cancer diagnosis on his show, Clarkson's Farm. He described the condition as an aggressive form of cancer that required surgical intervention. He later revealed he was in remission after ten percent of his prostate was removed.

The final episode of his Amazon Prime Video series concluded with a candid message to viewers. He told audiences that his future appearances depended on his health status. He emphasized the uncertainty of his condition while expressing gratitude for the support received.

The Ferrari F355 is widely regarded as a benchmark for mid-engined sports cars. Enthusiasts appreciate its analogue driving experience and mechanical purity. The car's connection to Clarkson is exceptionally well-documented in automotive media.

Collector-quality examples of this model are increasingly rare in the UK market. The vehicle's condition and documented history contributed to its strong financial performance. The result demonstrates sustained interest in high-profile celebrity-owned supercars.

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The auction process attracted significant attention from international buyers. Many viewed the purchase as an investment in both automotive history and television heritage. The final price reflected the car's status as a cultural artifact as much as a mechanical machine.

Market analysts note that classic Ferrari prices have remained resilient in recent years. The F355 GTS continues to perform well at major auction houses. This sale reinforces the value retention of well-maintained analogue supercars.

Iconic Auctioneers handled the logistics of the sale with precision. The team managed the repair and restoration process before the vehicle's transfer. The buyer received a car in excellent condition with a complete ownership history.

The event underscored the enduring appeal of Jeremy Clarkson's automotive choices. His reputation for identifying superior vehicles adds significant value to the cars he owns. The F355 GTS sale exemplifies this principle in practice.

The automotive community continues to follow developments in the classic car market. Collectors are increasingly focused on provenance and condition. This auction provided a clear indicator of current market sentiment.

The successful sale concludes a unique chapter in the car's long history. From its purchase in 1996 to its current status as a collectible. The vehicle has maintained its integrity throughout multiple ownership changes. The final transaction ensures its preservation for future generations.