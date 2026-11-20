Jeremy Clarkson reveals significant financial losses at Diddly Squat, critiques government regulations, and discusses his cancer diagnosis in his latest writing.

Jeremy Clarkson has returned with a candid assessment of his agricultural endeavors, detailing the stark realities of running a one-thousand-acre estate in West Oxfordshire. In his latest publication, the former Top Gear presenter outlines the financial and physical toll of managing Diddly Squat, his farm located in the region known for wine production. The text serves as a compilation of his Sunday newspaper columns, offering readers an unvarnished look at the intersection of rural life, political regulation, and personal health challenges.

Financial Realities and Regulatory Burdens

Clarkson reports that planting five hundred of his farmable acres this autumn would result in a deficit of seventy thousand pounds due to spiraling costs. He attributes this potential loss to the inflated prices of fertilizer and diesel, which have made traditional farming operations economically unviable for the season. The author argues that these costs are exacerbated by government interventions that prioritize tax collection over agricultural support.

Also read Sean Maloney and Jeremy Fall Restore Historic Los Angeles Landmark Cole's

He criticizes the current administrative framework, noting that farmers must adhere to strict safety and environmental rules that hinder productivity. Clarkson describes a scenario where a simple attempt to build a small pond for a new market garden is blocked by regulations preventing the growth of herbs or redcurrants on agricultural land. He further mocks the requirement to wear a full safety harness when using a stepladder, comparing the restrictive equipment to an Ann Summers sex swing rather than a practical safety tool.

Climate Policies and Global Trade

The publication also addresses the broader implications of environmental policies on local food production. Clarkson supports the ban on neonicotinoids, chemicals used to control flea-beetles in rapeseed, acknowledging their harm to bee populations. However, he points out that without these chemicals, he cannot produce a reliable crop, leading him to cease rapeseed cultivation entirely. This decision contributes to a reliance on imports, as consumers may purchase rapeseed oil from farmers in the Far East who have killed billions of bees to produce it.

Advertisement

Clarkson draws a parallel between the exportation of pollution and the exportation of environmental responsibility. He argues that the problem of bee decline and chemical usage has not been solved but merely moved elsewhere, similar to how carbon dioxide emissions are handled. This shift, he suggests, undermines local agricultural efforts while failing to achieve genuine environmental sustainability, leaving UK farmers to bear the brunt of stricter regulations without corresponding global benefits.

Cancer Diagnosis and Personal Reflections

Beyond the economic and political critiques, Clarkson confronts his own mortality with characteristic humor and candor. He discloses a recent cancer diagnosis, a revelation that coincides with his awareness of forty years of smoking forty cigarettes a day and a nightly routine involving two bottles of wine. This health struggle adds a layer of urgency to his reflections on the future of his farm and his family.

Despite his health challenges, Clarkson maintains a focus on legacy and continuity. He questions whether he can outlive the current political landscape, specifically referring to the Labourites, to ensure there is something left for his family. He also jokes about the distribution of his personal items, mentioning his trousers for Richard Hammond and an irritating cow for James May. These personal anecdotes underscore the blend of serious health concerns and lighthearted humor that defines his public persona and writing style.

Agricultural Sustainability and Consumer Choices

Clarkson warns against the consolidation of family farms into giant conglomerates, citing examples from North Carolina where family pig farms were absorbed by a single company that later sold itself to Chinese interests. He fears a similar outcome in the UK, where large-scale industrial farming could lead to the destruction of local woods, hedgerows, and stone barns. He envisions a landscape that resembles Alberta or produces food in polythene bags, losing the distinct character of the British countryside.

Advertisement

To resist this trend, he advocates for consumers to support British farming by purchasing food with the Red Tractor logo, which indicates British farm assurance. This pragmatic approach aims to sustain family-run operations against the pressure of industrialization. The book concludes with a reflection on the attached pub, the Farmer's Dog, which adds another layer of complexity to the daily operations of Diddly Squat. Through these varied lenses, Clarkson presents a comprehensive view of the modern farmer's struggle against economic, regulatory, and personal odds.