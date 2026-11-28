Actor Jeremy Allen White sees his film The Social Reckoning rebound on Apple TV Store after a disappointing theatrical run, marking a 2026 career recovery.

Actor Jeremy Allen White is experiencing a significant professional rebound in 2026 with his film The Social Reckoning. After a challenging theatrical debut, the movie has surged to become one of the top ten most-watched titles on the Apple TV Store in the United States.

This digital success contrasts sharply with the earlier struggles of White's 2026 film releases. His voice role as Rotta the Hutt in The Mandalorian and Grogu was overshadowed by other genre films and ultimately finished its theatrical run with $345 million in global box office revenue.

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The Mandalorian and Grogu grossing $345 million makes it the lowest-grossing live-action Star Wars movie ever produced. The film was displaced from the top spot by unexpected horror successes Backrooms and Obsession, which both broke significant box office records during the same summer period.

The Social Reckoning Theatrical Failures

The Social Reckoning debuted in October as a spiritual successor to David Fincher's The Social Network. The film retells the story of the creation of Facebook, set against a much more volatile social media landscape than in the original film.

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Jeremy Allen White plays reporter Jeff Horowitz, who teams up with Mikey Madison in the role of Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen. Their characters work together to expose the darkest secrets of the social media giant.

Produced on a reported budget between $30 million and $42 million, The Social Reckoning underperformed in cinemas. The film earned only $18 million at the box office and was removed from 2,000 theaters in just two weeks of release.

Jeremy Allen White TV Success Continues

While his film career faced hurdles, Jeremy Allen White maintained critical acclaim on television. He starred alongside Sydney, Richie, and Natalie Sugar in the fifth and final season of Christopher Storer's The Bear.

White helped the cast recover from a disappointing fourth season, leading the kitchen staff through another cycle of culinary chaos. Collider critic Therese Lacson called Season 5 a masterpiece, signaling a strong critical reception for his television work.

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Starring alongside Sydney, Richie, and Natalie Sugar, the ensemble cast delivered a performance that revitalized the series. The Bear's fifth season proved to be a high note for White's screen presence in the year 2026.

Digital Resurgence and Career Balance

The shift from theatrical losses to streaming success highlights the changing dynamics of modern film distribution. The Social Reckoning's appearance in the top ten on the Apple TV Store demonstrates a viable path for films that struggle in traditional cinemas.

Jeremy Allen White's dual presence in The Bear and The Social Reckoning showcases his versatility. He successfully balances high-pressure television drama with high-profile film roles in the same calendar year.

The actor's ability to pivot from a box office disappointment to a streaming hit provides a nuanced view of contemporary entertainment consumption. Fans can now access The Social Reckoning conveniently through the Apple TV Store.