Jeremy Allen White In Talks To Play Wolverine In Marvel X-Men Reboot

The Bear star Jeremy Allen White meets with Marvel regarding the Wolverine role, potentially succeeding Hugh Jackman in the upcoming X-Men reboot arriving May 5, 2028.

Jeremy Allen White is reportedly entering discussions with Marvel Studios to take on the iconic role of Wolverine in the upcoming X-Men reboot. The Emmy-winning actor known for his critically acclaimed performance as Carmy Berzatto in The Bear has held preliminary meetings with the studio regarding a potential part in the highly anticipated franchise update. This development marks a significant shift in the casting landscape for Marvel, which has struggled to find a suitable successor to Hugh Jackman since the latter's final appearance in the role.

Marvel Casting Strategy and Wolverine

Reports indicate that White would initially begin with a small role within the new cinematic universe before gradually expanding his screen time as the narrative progresses. This strategic approach allows the studio to integrate the character seamlessly into a broader ensemble cast without immediately displacing the existing legacy characters. Marvel has not issued any public confirmation regarding these talks, nor have they officially announced who will wield the adamantium claws in their next phase of storytelling.

Also read Josh Brolin and Jeremy Renner Star in Survival Thriller A Speck in the Sea

The speculation surrounding White is partly fueled by his physical stature, which aligns surprisingly well with the comic book source material. Standing at 5 feet 7 inches, White is only a few inches taller than the 5 foot 3 inch depiction of Wolverine in the original comics. This physical similarity offers a unique advantage in maintaining fidelity to the character's visual roots while bringing a fresh dynamic to the screen through his established acting pedigree.

Stakeholder Positions and Casting Dynamics

The potential involvement of White adds complexity to the casting decisions made during the D23 event in August. Kevin Feige unveiled the first wave of the X-Men cast, which included Sadie Sink as Jean Grey, Kit Connor as Cyclops, and Christopher Abbott as Professor Xavier. Wolverine was notably absent from this initial announcement, suggesting that Marvel is deliberately keeping the position open for a more impactful reveal later in the production cycle.

Advertisement

Further adding to the narrative connections is the professional history between White and key creative figures involved in the reboot. Joanna Calo, who is rewriting the script alongside Lee Sung Jin, previously worked as a co-showrunner on The Bear with White. This prior collaboration could facilitate a smoother transition for White into the Marvel fold, leveraging existing trust and creative understanding between the actor and the scriptwriting team.

Future Implications and Production Timeline

The X-Men reboot is scheduled for theatrical release on May 5, 2028, following the conclusion of the Avengers: Secret Wars film. This timeline provides Marvel with ample time to develop the character arc and integrate White into the larger Multiverse Saga. Director Jake Schreier, who previously helmed Thunderbolts*, is leading the project, bringing his experience with Marvel's darker and more grounded tones to the superhero genre.

Despite the buzz, White has previously expressed reservations about the superhero genre. In a 2023 meeting with Marvel executives, he reportedly displayed an attitude that he later apologized for, citing a confusion about how he could contribute meaningfully to the genre. However, his recent comments on the Happy Sad Confused podcast indicate a softened stance, acknowledging Hugh Jackman's great performance while remaining open to the possibility of joining the franchise.

If the reports hold true, White's entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe would represent a major victory for both the actor and the studio. His ability to deliver nuanced, intense performances in independent projects makes him a compelling candidate for the morally complex and physically demanding role of Wolverine. The studio's patience in casting this pivotal character suggests they are prioritizing long-term narrative cohesion over quick solutions.

Advertisement

Hugh Jackman's legacy remains a high bar for any successor to clear. His seven-year hiatus between Logan and Deadpool & Wolverine demonstrated the enduring public attachment to his portrayal. Any new actor stepping into the role must navigate this intense fan expectation while establishing a distinct identity. The industry will be watching closely to see if Jeremy Allen White can meet these challenges and redefine the character for a new generation.