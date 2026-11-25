Arizona Cardinals rookie Jeremiyah Love revealed hand-drawn Sharpie cleats for 'My Cause, My Cleats,' blending anime, comics and his 4Love Foundation.

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This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX News may be compensated. This content was created by a team that works independently from the FOX newsroom. Arizona Cardinals running back Jeremiyah Love will wear these cleats as his"My Cause, My Cleats" initiative, which were made entirely out of Sharpie's by Marcus Rivero, better known as"SolesbySir.

""When I first seen them, I was kind of like mind blown," he told OutKick in a recent interview. "When they were asking me how I wanted them to look, I wasn’t really, like, getting in depth with crazy details of how I wanted things to look. I was being very bland, I’d say. They came out and they did their thing.

These things just blew my mind.

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"I love these cleats. They tell a story, they connect everybody to my foundation. … I want to keep them, but we’re auctioning them off.

" If you’ve followed Love since his days at Notre Dame, developing into the third overall selection in the 2026In fact, Love has his own world in that space with his"Jeremonstar Comics," which blend his two favorite worlds — football and anime — together into one that showcases his creativity and passion off the field. "It was mind-blowing to me, like, even the font of ‘Jeremonstar’ looks exactly like how it looks on my comics.

Then, this is me at— this looks exactly like me in the comics. So, it’s just mind-blowing just how crazy the details are and this stuff was hand-drawn," he explained.

"I love Sharpie for just allowing me to put that on my cleat. It’s something that means the world to me, and I wanted to share this a little bit more about myself and they allowed me to do that.

" Rivero added:"I’ve built my career on turning a pair of cleats into a canvas for storytelling. Sharpie made bringing my vision for Jeremiyah Love’s ‘My Cause, My Cleats’ feel effortless, allowing me to create a true one-of-one where every detail had a purpose.

" 49ERS' KYLE JUSZCZYK HAS STRONG MESSAGE FOR WOMEN AS HE HONORS LATE MOTHER-IN-LAW WITH SPECIAL CLEATS The left cleat represents Jeremiyah Love's 'Jeremonstar' comics, while the right cleat highlights his 4Love Foundation, whose mission is empowering the next generation. While it’s hard to fathom the work Rivero and Sharpie did with these, the more important messaging on the cleats will be on his left foot, which highlights hisLove calls his foundation his"life story," as he’s looking to help empower communities and the next generation through education and more.

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Love’s mission is to"lift as we climb," which is fostering growth and creating positive change for those around him just as he felt growing up.

"It’s how I’ve gotten to where I am now. The people that I’ve surrounded myself with, the people my dad and mom have surrounded me with, just have lifted me up," he said.

"They put me on a pedestal and allowed me to be myself, so I want to do that for others. I want to give kids and people the opportunities to dream big like I did, and you never know where that might take them.

"For me, it took me to the NFL, and it’s where I am changing my family’s lives and people around me’s lives. I want to give other people that opportunity as well. So, I’m going to lift as many people up as I can, and just let them be themselves and see what it turns out to be.

" Jeremiyah Love of the Arizona Cardinals arrives for the game against the Denver Broncos at State Farm Stadium on Oct. 25, 2026, in Glendale, Ariz. Love is currently dealing with a high-ankle sprain that is keeping him off the field for the Cardinals in a tumultuous rookie campaign, but he has the possibility of returning in Weeks 13 or 14.

When he does, be sure to look out for these special cleats he can’t wait to lace up thanks to Sharpie.

"Sharpie’s been there with me through all my signature moments. They’ve been there with me from the Draft to signing my first contract, to now ‘My Cause, My Cleats. ’ They’ve been there through it all, so Sharpie’s very important to me, and I’m really glad I got to partner with them," he said.