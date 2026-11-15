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Jeremiah Smith should win Heisman Trophy as he overcomes Ohio State circumstances

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Jeremiah Smith should win Heisman Trophy as he overcomes Ohio State circumstances
Sports · College Football · Heisman Trophy
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Jeremiah Smith has built a Heisman case despite Ohio State’s QB setback and playoff doubts.

Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, left, is chased out of bounds by Northwestern defensive back Damon Walters during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026, in Columbus, Ohio.

By definition, the Heisman Trophy goes to the “most outstanding college football player” in the country. The prestigious award is supposed to be a “symbol of achievement that inspires young people nationwide. ” That comes directly from the Heisman’s official website. If you were to read that description, it is clear who this year’s winner should be after the second weekend of November.

Also readBig Ten Receiving King: Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith Continues To Shatter Records

He is, without a doubt, the best player in the country. His performance, despite losing starting quarterback Julian Sayin roughly a month ago, is inspiring. Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, left, celebrates his touchdown against Northwestern on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026, in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin looks on before a college football game against Southern California in Los Angeles, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026.

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Texas quarterback Arch Manning celebrates after defeating LSU in an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026, in Baton Rouge, La.

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