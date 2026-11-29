Jeremiah Smith broke Desmond Howard's 35-year-old Big Ten record, and the Ohio State receiver was thrilled to get this one.

The Ohio State star caught his third touchdown of the day in the fourth quarter of the No. 21 Buckeyes'That broke the Big Ten single-season record of 19 set by Michigan's Desmond Howard during his Heisman Trophy-winning 1991 season.

Smith's record-breaker also set the final score. For Smith, breaking the record of a Michigan legend, and doing it against the Wolverines, made it even sweeter, especially given what Howard has said about the Ohio State over the last couple years andHoward, who now works as an ESPN analyst, didn't take long to show his appreciation.

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The former Michigan wide receiver wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter:"Congratulations to Jeremiah Smith on breaking my Big Ten single-season record of 19 touchdown receptions, which stood for 35 years. A significant accomplishment. Respect.