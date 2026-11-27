Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith reclaimed the top spot in FBS receiving yards with 165 yards and two touchdowns against Nebraska, keeping him in the Heisman race despite the team's loss. Meanwhile, Oregon State's Jesse Legree faces a statistical slump, and other notable performers include Syracuse's Umari Hatcher and Wake Forest's Hernandez.

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith runs the ball in the first half of the NCAA football game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium on Nov. 21, 2026 in Lincoln, Nebraska.

| USA TODAY Network via Reuters ConnectFor the first time since early in the 2026 season, Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith has surged in front of Oregon State freshman phenom Jesse Legree for the most receiving yards in the country. Who is leading the FBS in receiving after Week 12?

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Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith attempts to catch the ball against Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive back Victor Evans III and defensive back Jamir Conn in the second half of the NCAA football game at Memorial Stadium on Nov. 21, 2026 in Lincoln, Nebraska. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters ConnectDespite Ohio State's loss to Nebraska, Smith went off. He put up 6 catches for 165 yards and 2 touchdowns.