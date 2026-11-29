Ohio State routed Michigan 45-0 in Columbus, the largest margin in series history, as Jeremiah Smith caught three touchdowns to set the Big Ten single-season record. Smith, the Heisman favorite, finished with eight catches for 90 yards.

Ohio State crushed Michigan 45-0 on Saturday at Ohio Stadium in the 122nd edition of The Game, the largest victory margin the Buckeyes have ever had over the Wolverines, surpassing their 38-point win in 1935.

It is the first time since 1962 that Ohio State shut out its archrival. The win gave coach Ryan Day his first victory in three attempts at Ohio Stadium over Michigan. Day is now 3-4 overall against the Wolverines. Jeremiah Smith scored three touchdowns and set the Big Ten single-season touchdown record in what is expected to be his final Ohio State home game.

Also read Jeremiah Smith Guarantees Victory Ahead of Ohio State-Michigan Game

Jeremiah Smith Sets Big Ten Single Season Record

The Heisman Trophy favorite finished with eight receptions for 90 yards. Smith scored on a 5-yard screen pass in the second quarter and added a 2-yard touchdown with nine minutes left in the fourth quarter. He then surpassed Desmond Howard's single-season mark with a 30-yard grab in the left corner of the end zone over Michigan cornerback Zeke Berry with 1:45 remaining. Howard scored 19 touchdowns during his Heisman Trophy campaign in 1991.

Smith's record-breaking score capped a day that also included a pregame speech in which he grabbed the microphone from Day and told the crowd, We know how much this game means to the state of Ohio and to this program. I promise you we're walking off that field victorious with another pair of gold pants. Bo Jackson rushed for 170 yards and had three scores.

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He opened the scoring with a 1-yard run up the middle, then scored on a 29-yard run around left end during the second quarter to put Ohio State up by three touchdowns. An 8-yard carry made it 28-0 in the third quarter. Ohio State's maligned defense held the Wolverines to 150 yards while sacking Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood three times and forcing one turnover.

Michigan (6-6, 3-6 Big Ten) appeared to avert the shutout with 11:35 remaining when Aisea Moa returned a fumble by Jackson 70 yards for a would-be touchdown after Jyaire Hill punched the ball out of Jackson's grasp at the 21. But replay reversed the score, with officials saying Jackson's knee was down when the fumble occurred.

Ohio State Dominates Michigan In Physical Rivalry

The Buckeyes (8-4, 6-3 Big Ten, No. 21 CFP) led throughout in a game that carried the chippiness of a Big Ten title or College Football Playoff berth being at stake. There was pushing and shoving between both teams in the south end zone near the visitors tunnel during pregame warmups. Michigan safety Nico Andrighetto then hit Ohio State returner Devin McCuin after he called a fair catch on the opening kickoff.

After Jackson opened the scoring, Ohio State offensive lineman Austin Siereveld got in a scuffle with a couple of Michigan players. The sidelines cleared when Jackson was tackled out of bounds by Michigan's Troy Bowles. Ohio State defensive end Epi Sitanilei appeared to throw a couple of punches, but no players were ejected. Ohio State's fans took joy in everything about the game, including playing Mr. Brightside, Michigan's traditional victory anthem, with two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.

Afterward, Day and players sang Carmen Ohio. Smith's Ohio State career, for all intents and purposes, ended with Saturday's dismantling of Michigan. He broke the school's and the Big Ten's single-season record with 20 touchdown catches. His second touchdown reception in Saturday's romp made it his sixth game of the season with multiple touchdown catches, tying Terry Glenn's Ohio State record from 1995 and marking the most by a Big Ten receiver in a single season since 2000.

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Smith finishes his time in Columbus with accolades that include the most receiving touchdowns ever by a freshman nationally, the school and Big Ten career receiving touchdowns record and a tie for the Buckeyes' single-game touchdowns record. Heading into Saturday, he led the nation in total receiving yards, average receiving yards per game and receiving touchdowns.

Smith Joins Elite Heisman Trophy Winner Fraternity

His 7.8 catches per game also ranked third nationally among eligible pass catchers, while his 86 total catches entering the day sat tied for fourth in the country. There have been just four true receivers who have won the Heisman Trophy. Three of them - Nebraska's Johnny Rodgers, Notre Dame's Tim Brown and Howard - did so almost 15 years or more before Smith was born.

Alabama's DeVonta Smith was the first receiver to win the Heisman in almost 30 years when he took it home in 2020, and Colorado cornerback and receiver Travis Hunter won in 2024. Ohio State's superstar pass-catcher should soon join that limited fraternity, where he would be the first player since 1969 with Steve Owens, whose Oklahoma team had four losses at the time the award was presented. Heisman voting opens on Dec. 5 and runs through conference championship weekend.

Smith will not be part of on-field action a week from now. Ohio State's four losses - its most since 2011 - made sure of that. Saturday was Smith's coronation in the midst of a lost year when the only real mission after Julian Sayin's season-ending injury - whether Day would concede this publicly or not - was to put the wide receiver in a position to hoist college football's most significant individual trophy.

Other Candidates Considered As Smith Takes Lead

Quarterback Devon Dampier put on a show in his final game at Utah on Friday night. Miami signal-caller Darian Mensah should receive votes. Duke tailback Nate Shappard has been a revelation in Durham. Even Indiana's Charlie Becker perhaps deserves a look.

But for as many other names may merit consideration to be emblazoned on the sport's preeminent golden statuette, Smith is the runaway favorite, despite Ohio State's broader shortcomings. If a life-size statue has not already been commissioned in Columbus, that can also begin in earnest.