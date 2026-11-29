Jeremiah Smith checked off everything he could hope to accomplish in his final game at Ohio Stadium

Storybook final catch? Check. After being called for pass interference when he made a juggling catch in the end zone, Smith beat Michigan cornerbackSolidifying Heisman favorite status?

Check. After his third touchdown, Smith did a Heisman pose in front of Fox Sports analyst and 2009 Heisman winner Mark Ingram, who is expected to welcome the unstoppable 6-foot-4 wide receiver into the exclusive fraternity of winners in two weeks.

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“There’s a lot of reasons why you play with the type of intensity and look in our eye that we did today, but one of them was for four,” coach Ryan Day said. “What he means to this university, this program, his teammates and coaches, and the fact that he’s the best football player in all college football and he had an opportunity to put the final stamp on a Heisman year.