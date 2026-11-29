Jeremiah Smith caps Ohio Stadium finale, Heisman campaign with 3 TDs and a record in Michigan rout
Jeremiah Smith checked off everything he could hope to accomplish in his final game at Ohio Stadium
Storybook final catch? Check. After being called for pass interference when he made a juggling catch in the end zone, Smith beat Michigan cornerbackSolidifying Heisman favorite status?
Check. After his third touchdown, Smith did a Heisman pose in front of Fox Sports analyst and 2009 Heisman winner Mark Ingram, who is expected to welcome the unstoppable 6-foot-4 wide receiver into the exclusive fraternity of winners in two weeks.
“There’s a lot of reasons why you play with the type of intensity and look in our eye that we did today, but one of them was for four,” coach Ryan Day said. “What he means to this university, this program, his teammates and coaches, and the fact that he’s the best football player in all college football and he had an opportunity to put the final stamp on a Heisman year.
We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here.Read the full story at FOXSports
Get an alert when there is news on United States NewsFollow United States News