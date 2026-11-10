Jeremiah McClellan Returns for Oregon Ducks After Broken Foot Sidelined Six Games

Oregon Ducks wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan is back on the field after missing six games with a broken foot, and he spent that stretch coaching younger teammates.

Oregon wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan has returned to the field for the No. 23 Oregon Ducks after a broken foot kept him out of six games. McClellan spoke to the media on a Tuesday in his first appearance since the injury, describing how it happened and what his time on the sideline has been like. His return came on the road against the No. 12 Ohio State Buckeyes, a game played on Nov. 7, 2026, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio.

The injury was one of the first major setbacks in a season that Oregon has spent dealing with injuries to key players on both offense and defense. McClellan was hurt before the Ducks' Week 3 game against the Portland State Vikings, which was played on Sept. 18, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon.

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How McClellan Broke His Foot in Warmups

McClellan broke his foot during warmups before the Portland State game, when a routine release went wrong. He said he pushed off too hard and immediately felt a pop in his foot.

Because he had broken the same foot in high school, McClellan said he recognized the feeling right away. He tried to keep going by placing a metal plate in his shoe, but he could not play through the pain. An X-ray confirmed that the foot was broken.

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Fortunately for Oregon, the injury did not end his season. McClellan missed six games before returning to action against Ohio State, and he said that being back on the field with his teammates feels amazing.

McClellan Coaching Younger Receivers From the Sideline

While he was out, McClellan focused on helping the younger players, especially Jalen Lott and Messiah Hampton. He said his goal was to be the biggest cheerleader for his teammates and to share what he could see from the sideline and on the iPads.

McClellan described telling Lott what he could do better, how a route could be run differently, and how the defensive backs were lining up against them. He pointed to a specific example, saying a certain release would work against the coverage. He said his sideline role was a way to contribute while he waited to return.

He also described watching Oregon struggle while he was sidelined as tough. He said the most important part of that stretch was staying connected to the offense and helping his teammates improve.

Reunion With Dylan Raiola and Offensive Plans

McClellan returned to the lineup alongside quarterback Dylan Raiola, a player he had not previously played with in a game. He said the two share a connection that dates back to high school, when they both attended a camp in Atlanta.

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McClellan called Raiola a great and gutsy quarterback and said being on the field with him is amazing. He emphasized that the team's success depends on every player doing his job and trusting teammates.

McClellan also addressed the offensive coordinator change. He said Oregon still runs the same Oregon offense, but learning plays is harder when a player is not on the field. He said the walkthroughs have been making that process easier as he gets back up to speed.

Confidence, Trust, and What Comes Next

McClellan said the biggest challenge of his return has been rebuilding his comfort and confidence after surgery. He acknowledged that returning to play a game within six weeks of surgery is hard, but he said he is focused on trusting himself again.

His message to the team was consistent: each player should focus on doing his own job, avoid trying to force plays, and let the offense come naturally. The source does not specify any further scheduled dates or medical updates for McClellan, so his continued role will be determined by how his foot holds up in the games ahead.