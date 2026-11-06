JEP Indicts Former FARC Leaders for Crimes Against Children

Colombia's JEP court issues new indictments against nine former FARC members for crimes against minors, forcing Timochenko to face accountability for forced child recruitment.

The Special Jurisdiction for Peace in Colombia issued a formal summons on Wednesday targeting six former leaders of the Marxist Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia. These individuals are mandated to appear before the transitional justice court to acknowledge their direct involvement in systematic crimes against children between 1971 and 2016. The court identified the forced recruitment of 18,677 minors as terrorist soldiers as a central component of these alleged offenses.

This judicial action underscores the ongoing accountability efforts within the Colombian legal system regarding the decades-long armed conflict. The indictment specifically names Rodrigo Timochenko Londoño and five other high-ranking ex-militants as holding the highest level of responsibility for the mistreatment of minors. The court requires these figures to accept legal responsibility for the documented harm inflicted on children during their tenure as regional and national leaders.

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Specific Crimes and Indictment Details

The judicial body released two additional sets of indictments on Wednesday that detail severe abuses committed by nine former regional FARC commanders. These charges encompass torture, execution, forced abortion, sexual abuse, and forced labor against dozens of children under their jurisdiction. Investigators have documented that 104 children suffered torture, 62 were executed, and 91 girls were subjected to forced abortions.

Evidence gathered by the court reveals that 156 women faced forced contraception, resulting in a total of 137 cases of forced pregnancy termination. These procedures were frequently conducted without specialized medical personnel or proper hygiene conditions, entirely disregarding the wishes of the minors involved. Some victims were even coerced into surrendering their newborn infants to third parties, with the court noting at least two instances of newborn murders linked to FARC activities.

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Legal Consequences for Key Figures

Timochenko and his five co-accused are ordered to present themselves to the court between April 7 and 9, 2027, to formally recognize their responsibility for the forced recruitment of thousands of children. All six men were originally indicted for these crimes in 2024, marking a significant step toward their judicial review. This upcoming appearance will represent the first time these top ex-leaders must publicly and legally accept their role in these specific historical violations.

JEP Magistrates Lily Rueda and Belkis Izquierdo have established a strict 30-day deadline for the nine newly indicted regional commanders to respond to the court. Failure to acknowledge their responsibility for the charges will result in these individuals proceeding to a full criminal trial. Convicted individuals face potential prison sentences of up to 20 years for their alleged roles in the systematic abuse and exploitation of child victims.

Systematic Control and Organizational Structure

Investigations determined that the FARC maintained a hierarchical organization designed to keep victims in a constant state of fear and prevent escape. Children were subjected to harsh punishments, including death, for minor infractions such as falling asleep during guard duty or eating without authorization. Those who refused to participate in torturing others or who denounced sexual abuses committed by superiors also faced severe retribution.

The court documented that 218 victims suffered 356 acts of sexual violence, with 313 of these incidents occurring while the victims were still underage. This structural violence extended to forcing children to handle weapons, install antipersonnel mines, and serve as human shields during armed engagements with Colombian state forces. These actions highlight the systematic integration of minors into the terrorist group's military and operational capabilities.

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Historical Context of the Peace Deal

These judicial proceedings operate within the framework of the peace agreement negotiated between the FARC and the administration of former President Juan Manuel Santos. Santos was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts to end the conflict, which included a 2016 deal intended to disband the Marxist terror group. The Special Jurisdiction for Peace aims to prosecute those involved in crimes during the armed conflict despite claims that the group disbanded.

However, evidence suggests that the FARC remains active in Colombia and has continued to commit crimes long after the 2016 cutoff date. Case 07, the broad investigation driving these recent indictments, stems from a comprehensive inquiry into the forced recruitment and mistreatment of thousands of child victims over four decades. The legal system continues to hold former leaders accountable for actions that persisted beyond the official end of the armed conflict.