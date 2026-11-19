Jeon Do-yeon says Korean cinema leans commercial, and talks Lee Chang-dong and why she won't chase global appeal.

Jeon Do-yeon on Oscar Contender ‘Possible Love,’ Korean Cinema’s Commercial Pull and Her ‘Greater Thirst’ for Stories Alan Cumming, Verity Power and Maria Friedman on Their Scottish, Spunky ‘My Fair Lady’: ‘It’s Not Your Granny’s’won best actress at Cannes for Lee Chang-dong’s “Secret Sunshine” in 2007, becoming the first Korean actress to do so.

She has asked herself what that should change about the work she picks, and her answer is to stay on the path she has always been on. ,” also from Korean auteur Lee Chang-dong, is a Venice competition title that also screened at the Busan and Toronto. It is South Korea’s submission for the Oscars’ international feature category. Jeon plays Mi-ok, a mask-factory worker whose husband, Ho-seok , has been laid off.

Also read Brad Pitt clamors for key James Bond role as he gushes over Robert Pattinson’s 007 casting

Produced by Pinehouse Film, Anonymous Content, Nowfilm andElla Langley Breaks a CMA Awards Record by Winning Six in One Night, Including Entertainer of the Year: The Complete List of Winners Jeon says the projects she is drawn to are “a little bit different from what is globally loved and known these days, so to speak. ” She asked herself whether she could say yes immediately to projects with wider global appeal, and concluded “I wouldn’t say yes to that.

” “I think I’m probably going to continue to go down the path that I have always been going down, and go in my own direction,” she says. Her frustration sits closer to home. She says she doesn’t know about the American market, but within Korea “the focus is not so much about the story or the project itself, but a lot of it is focused on commercial appeal.

Advertisement

” In her view, “there is less time being spent on really struggling with what the story holds, what the character is all about,” and she says she feels sorry to see that happen. She is not hunting for a particular role, Jeon says, but “I do feel that I have a greater thirst for the stories themselves.

” “‘Possible Love’ is so significant for me at this juncture in my career, and also something that I’m just so grateful to be a part of,” she says. She found her way into Mi-ok through shared worry.

“I thought that the anxiety she harbors in her heart was something that I could relate to, because I also have that as well,” Jeon says. Mi-ok, she says, “has a ticking time bomb in her heart, almost, because she’s always anxious about when Ho-seok is going to explode,” and she and Mi-ok share “a sense of wanting life to be uneventful.

” Her read on Mi-ok’s pull toward Sang-woo , the wealthy husband of a documentary filmmaker, changed once cameras rolled. On the page, Jeon says, it looked like desire for a man she saw as “someone like Steve Jobs who could probably solve all of your problems. ” In performance, “I came to think that it’s more about curiosity,” she says, “curiosity about a life that’s different. ” Mi-ok’s resilience felt familiar too.

Advertisement

Someone once told Jeon that, in the face of hardship, she is not the type to lie down and cry. Mi-ok, she says, is “the type of person who will get up and try her best not to let go of hope. ” Working with Lee again was easier than the first time.

On “Secret Sunshine,” Jeon says, “the relationship or the mood on set, it was very intense,” and “I was so filled with self-doubt that it made communication between the director and myself very difficult. ” Going in this time, she says, she was “a little bit anxious about how it was going to be, but to my pleasant surprise, I felt so comfortable and so much at ease when I stepped onto the set.

” Lee, she adds, “was more prepared for working with me,” and the overall mood “was a lot more relaxed than before. ” Jeon says she is considering a film for her next project, “but nothing has been decided yet. ” She says she looks forward to telling greater stories and finding those works.

Actors on the Verge of Losing SAG-AFTRA Health Insurance Find Support via ‘One Job Away’ Instagram Campaign: ‘The System Is Not Working’Elizabeth Debicki Says ‘Tenet’ Co-Star Robert Pattinson Will Be the ‘Perfect’ James Bond: ‘I’m So Thrilled’ James Van Der Beek Was the ‘Soul’ of ‘Dawson’s Creek,’ Says Show Creator Kevin Williamson: ‘He Handled His Cancer With Such Grace and Courage’ Jane Fonda ‘Didn’t Dare Imagine’ Democrats’ Blue Tsunami: ‘We Have to Block What’s Bad and Fight For What’s Good’