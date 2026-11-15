Nvidia Board Has Not Discussed Bringing Back Jensen Huang, Person Familiar Says

Nvidia's board has not held talks to reinstate Jensen Huang as CEO, a person familiar with the matter said, even as a Silicon Valley campaign seeks his return and the board investigates allegations involving a suspected Chinese spy and subordinates.

Nvidia's board has not held any talks about bringing Jensen Huang back as CEO, a person familiar with the matter told The Post on Monday.

The denial came as a Silicon Valley campaign pressed for his return and an independent board investigation continued. Huang, who resigned as CEO last week, is reportedly considering a comeback, according to the Financial Times, which cited multiple people familiar with the matter. The FT reported that Silicon Valley executives are organizing a campaign to bring him back and are looking to gain White House support.

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Bring Jensen Back Campaign Gains Momentum

One source told the FT they were putting together a war room of Silicon Valley executives to lobby for the Nvidia chief's return. The campaign website, called Bring Jensen Back, has attracted more than 161,000 signatures, according to its organizers, who list Elon Musk and Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney among its supporters. The campaign website also claims to have over 9,000 signatures from current and former Nvidia employees.

The push for his return goes against calls for new leadership at the AI chipmaker and coincides with an independent board investigation and scrutiny of its chip sales to China. The board has tapped white-shoe law firm Wachtell Lipton to investigate Huang. He resigned last week following revelations that he had an extramarital affair with suspected Chinese spy Alice Huang.

She was an executive at Megaspeed, a Singapore-based AI firm suspected of facilitating illegal smuggling of Nvidia's best chips to China. The ousted AI boss is also alleged to have had affairs with one of his direct reports at Nvidia, Kimberly Powell, and one other unnamed subordinate at the company. The controversy has also raised questions about Nvidia's compliance with US restrictions on AI chip sales, particularly involving customers in Asia with potential ties to China.

Huang, who was one of the most vocal AI executives pushing the White House to ease export controls on AI chips, is set to testify before Congress about his dealings with Megaspeed. The scrutiny of Nvidia's chip sales to China has intensified amid the broader investigation into his conduct. The push for his return goes against calls for a dramatic shake-up of Nvidia's leadership. Some critics have urged the company to hire a CEO from outside the company.

US President Donald Trump has also weighed in on the matter, according to reports. Nvidia shares fell as much as 14% on Thursday before recovering to close 4.3% lower. The sharp swing underscored investor uncertainty over the AI chipmaker's future leadership and the ongoing investigations. The board investigation, led by Wachtell Lipton, is examining Huang's conduct and the circumstances that led to his resignation.

The probe is also looking into the company's compliance with export controls and its dealings with Megaspeed. The Bring Jensen Back campaign has continued to gather signatures, with organizers claiming support from prominent tech figures. Musk and Sweeney are among those listed as supporters, along with more than 9,000 current and former Nvidia employees. Huang's planned testimony before Congress about his dealings with Megaspeed is expected to draw significant attention.

Lawmakers have been scrutinizing Nvidia's sales to China and the potential national security implications. The board's decision not to hold talks about Huang's return, as told to The Post, suggests that the company may be preparing to move forward with new leadership.

However, the campaign and the independent investigation are likely to keep the story in the headlines. Nvidia has not publicly commented on the board's position. The company's shares have been volatile as investors weigh the impact of the leadership crisis and the regulatory scrutiny. The allegations involving Alice Huang and Megaspeed have raised broader concerns about the AI industry's ties to China.

The Singapore-based firm is suspected of facilitating illegal smuggling of Nvidia's advanced chips, which are subject to US export restrictions. Huang's resignation last week came after the revelations surfaced. He had been a prominent voice in Washington, advocating for looser export controls on AI chips. His stance had put him at odds with some lawmakers and national security officials.

The independent board investigation is ongoing, and its findings could have major implications for Nvidia's future. The company is a key player in the AI chip market, and any disruption in its leadership could affect the broader tech industry. The campaign to bring Huang back has been organized by Silicon Valley executives who believe he is essential to Nvidia's success. They are looking to gain White House support for his return, according to the FT.

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The White House has not publicly commented on the campaign. However, the involvement of Musk and other tech leaders suggests that the effort has significant backing in the industry. Huang's testimony before Congress will be a critical moment for him and for Nvidia. He is expected to face tough questions about his dealings with Megaspeed and the allegations involving his personal conduct.

Wachtell Lipton Leads Board Investigation

The board's investigation, led by Wachtell Lipton, is separate from the congressional inquiry. The law firm is known for handling high-profile corporate matters. Nvidia's shares closed 4.3% lower on Thursday after falling as much as 14% earlier in the session. The stock's decline reflected investor concerns about the leadership vacuum and the potential for further fallout.

The company has not announced a timeline for naming a new CEO. The board's focus on the investigation suggests that any decision on leadership may wait until the probe is complete. The Bring Jensen Back petition continues to circulate online. Organizers say they have gathered more than 161,000 signatures, including support from thousands of Nvidia employees.

Huang's allies argue that his return is necessary to stabilize the company and maintain its competitive edge. Critics say the allegations against him are too serious to ignore and that Nvidia needs fresh leadership. The controversy has also drawn attention to Nvidia's sales practices in Asia. The company has faced questions about whether its chips have been diverted to China in violation of US export controls.

Huang's planned testimony is expected to address those questions directly. Lawmakers have been pushing for greater transparency from chipmakers about their customers and end users. The board's investigation and the congressional inquiry are likely to overlap in some areas. Both are examining Nvidia's dealings with Megaspeed and other Asian customers.

Nvidia has said it complies with all applicable export controls. The company has not commented on the specific allegations involving Huang or Megaspeed. The leadership crisis comes at a critical time for Nvidia, which has been riding a wave of demand for AI chips. The company's shares had soared earlier this year before the recent turmoil.

Investors are now waiting for clarity on who will lead Nvidia and how the investigations will unfold. The board's decision on Huang's future is expected to be a key factor in the stock's performance. The campaign to bring Huang back has highlighted divisions within the tech industry. Some executives see him as a visionary leader, while others believe the allegations disqualify him from returning.

The White House has not indicated whether it would support or oppose Huang's return. The FT reported that his allies are seeking White House support, but no official position has been announced. Huang's testimony before Congress will be closely watched by lawmakers, investors, and the tech industry. It will be his first public appearance since resigning.

The board's investigation is being conducted independently, according to the person familiar with the matter. No talks have been held about bringing Huang back, the person said. Nvidia's future leadership remains uncertain. The board is expected to consider a range of candidates, including internal and external options, once the investigation concludes.

The Bring Jensen Back campaign has been active on social media and has drawn support from prominent figures. Musk and Sweeney are among the most visible backers. The allegations against Huang have also raised questions about Nvidia's corporate culture and its handling of personal conduct issues. The company has not commented on those questions.

The independent investigation by Wachtell Lipton is expected to take several weeks or longer. Its findings will be presented to the board, which will then decide on next steps. Huang's legal team has not commented publicly on the allegations. He has not been charged with any crime.

The congressional testimony will focus on Nvidia's dealings with Megaspeed and other Asian customers. Lawmakers are expected to press Huang on what he knew about potential export control violations. The board's decision not to hold talks about Huang's return suggests that the company is preparing for a future without him.

However, the campaign and the investigation could change the calculus. Nvidia's shares remain volatile as investors await developments. The stock closed 4.3% lower on Thursday, reflecting the uncertainty. The company is a key supplier of AI chips to major tech firms.

Any leadership disruption could have ripple effects across the industry. Huang's resignation last week came after the revelations surfaced in the press. He had been CEO of Nvidia since its founding in 1993. The board has not publicly commented on the investigation or on Huang's future.

The person familiar with the matter spoke to The Post on condition of anonymity. The Bring Jensen Back petition organizers say they will continue to push for his return. They argue that his leadership is essential to Nvidia's success. Critics say the allegations are too serious and that Nvidia should hire an outside CEO.

The debate is likely to continue as the investigations proceed. Huang's testimony before Congress is expected to take place in the coming weeks. The exact date has not been announced. The board's investigation is focused on Huang's conduct and Nvidia's compliance with export controls.

The law firm Wachtell Lipton is leading the probe. The outcome of the investigations will determine whether Huang can return to Nvidia. The board has not held talks about his return, according to the person familiar with the matter. Nvidia's shares fell as much as 14% on Thursday before recovering to close 4.3% lower.

The stock's decline underscored investor uncertainty. The campaign to bring Huang back has attracted more than 161,000 signatures, according to organizers. They list Musk and Sweeney among supporters. The campaign website also claims over 9,000 signatures from current and former Nvidia employees.

The push for his return goes against calls for new leadership. The board has tapped Wachtell Lipton to investigate Huang. He resigned last week following revelations of an extramarital affair with suspected Chinese spy Alice Huang. She was an executive at Megaspeed, a Singapore-based AI firm suspected of facilitating illegal smuggling of Nvidia's best chips to China.

Jensen Huang Set to Testify Before Congress

Huang is set to testify before Congress about his dealings with Megaspeed. The ousted AI boss is also alleged to have had affairs with one of his direct reports, Kimberly Powell, and one other unnamed subordinate. Nvidia's board has not had talks to bring Huang back, said the person familiar with the matter. Huang was one of the most vocal AI executives pushing the White House to ease export controls on AI chips.

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His stance had put him at odds with some lawmakers. The controversy has also raised questions about Nvidia's compliance with US restrictions on AI chip sales, particularly involving customers in Asia with potential ties to China. Nvidia shares fell as much as 14% on Thursday before recovering to close 4.3% lower. The sharp swing underscored investor uncertainty over the AI chipmaker's future leadership.

The board investigation and the congressional inquiry are ongoing. No timeline has been announced for their completion. The Bring Jensen Back campaign continues to gather signatures. Organizers say they have support from prominent tech figures and thousands of Nvidia employees.

The board's decision not to hold talks about Huang's return, as told to The Post, suggests that the company may be preparing to move forward with new leadership. However, the campaign and the independent investigation are likely to keep the story in the headlines. Huang's testimony before Congress will be a critical moment. The allegations involving Alice Huang and Megaspeed have raised broader concerns about the AI industry's ties to China.

The Singapore-based firm is suspected of facilitating illegal smuggling of Nvidia's advanced chips. Huang's resignation last week came after the revelations surfaced. He had been a prominent voice in Washington, advocating for looser export controls on AI chips. The independent board investigation is ongoing, and its findings could have major implications for Nvidia's future.

The company is a key player in the AI chip market. The campaign to bring Huang back has been organized by Silicon Valley executives who believe he is essential to Nvidia's success. They are looking to gain White House support for his return, according to the FT. The White House has not publicly commented on the campaign.

However, the involvement of Musk and other tech leaders suggests that the effort has significant backing in the industry. Huang's testimony before Congress will be a critical moment for him and for Nvidia. He is expected to face tough questions about his dealings with Megaspeed and the allegations involving his personal conduct. The board's investigation, led by Wachtell Lipton, is separate from the congressional inquiry.

The law firm is known for handling high-profile corporate matters. Nvidia's shares closed 4.3% lower on Thursday after falling as much as 14% earlier in the session. The stock's decline reflected investor concerns about the leadership vacuum and the potential for further fallout. The company has not announced a timeline for naming a new CEO.

The board's focus on the investigation suggests that any decision on leadership may wait until the probe is complete. The Bring Jensen Back petition continues to circulate online. Organizers say they have gathered more than 161,000 signatures, including support from thousands of Nvidia employees. Huang's allies argue that his return is necessary to stabilize the company and maintain its competitive edge.

Critics say the allegations against him are too serious to ignore and that Nvidia needs fresh leadership. The controversy has also drawn attention to Nvidia's sales practices in Asia. The company has faced questions about whether its chips have been diverted to China in violation of US export controls. Huang's planned testimony is expected to address those questions directly.

Lawmakers have been pushing for greater transparency from chipmakers about their customers and end users. The board's investigation and the congressional inquiry are likely to overlap in some areas. Both are examining Nvidia's dealings with Megaspeed and other Asian customers. Nvidia has said it complies with all applicable export controls.

The company has not commented on the specific allegations involving Huang or Megaspeed. The leadership crisis comes at a critical time for Nvidia, which has been riding a wave of demand for AI chips. The company's shares had soared earlier this year before the recent turmoil. Investors are now waiting for clarity on who will lead Nvidia and how the investigations will unfold.

The board's decision on Huang's future is expected to be a key factor in the stock's performance. The campaign to bring Huang back has highlighted divisions within the tech industry. Some executives see him as a visionary leader, while others believe the allegations disqualify him from returning. The White House has not indicated whether it would support or oppose Huang's return.

The FT reported that his allies are seeking White House support, but no official position has been announced. Huang's testimony before Congress will be closely watched by lawmakers, investors, and the tech industry. It will be his first public appearance since resigning. The board's investigation is being conducted independently, according to the person familiar with the matter.

No talks have been held about bringing Huang back, the person said. Nvidia's future leadership remains uncertain. The board is expected to consider a range of candidates, including internal and external options, once the investigation concludes. The Bring Jensen Back campaign has been active on social media and has drawn support from prominent figures.

Musk and Sweeney are among the most visible backers. The allegations against Huang have also raised questions about Nvidia's corporate culture and its handling of personal conduct issues. The company has not commented on those questions. The independent investigation by Wachtell Lipton is expected to take several weeks or longer.

Its findings will be presented to the board, which will then decide on next steps. Huang's legal team has not commented publicly on the allegations. He has not been charged with any crime. The congressional testimony will focus on Nvidia's dealings with Megaspeed and other Asian customers.

Lawmakers are expected to press Huang on what he knew about potential export control violations. The board's decision not to hold talks about Huang's return suggests that the company is preparing for a future without him.

However, the campaign and the investigation could change the calculus. Nvidia's shares remain volatile as investors await developments. The stock closed 4.3% lower on Thursday, reflecting the uncertainty. The company is a key supplier of AI chips to major tech firms.

Any leadership disruption could have ripple effects across the industry. Huang's resignation last week came after the revelations surfaced in the press. He had been CEO of Nvidia since its founding in 1993. The board has not publicly commented on the investigation or on Huang's future.

The person familiar with the matter spoke to The Post on condition of anonymity. The Bring Jensen Back petition organizers say they will continue to push for his return. They argue that his leadership is essential to Nvidia's success. Critics say the allegations are too serious and that Nvidia should hire an outside CEO.

The debate is likely to continue as the investigations proceed. Huang's testimony before Congress is expected to take place in the coming weeks. The exact date has not been announced. The board's investigation is focused on Huang's conduct and Nvidia's compliance with export controls.

The law firm Wachtell Lipton is leading the probe. The outcome of the investigations will determine whether Huang can return to Nvidia. The board has not held talks about his return, according to the person familiar with the matter.