Jensen Huang weighs Nvidia CEO comeback as ally plans ‘war room’: report

Former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang faces a reinstatement push backed by Elon Musk, Tim Sweeney and other tech leaders following his abrupt ouster.

The aftershocks of Jensen Huang's alleged affair scandalNvidia's losing streak rattles markets as Bitcoin slides below $70KThe national security implications of this are huge, Seamus Bruner saysFormer Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang is discussing with close confidants the possibility of returning to the company as chief executive, One Huang ally told the outlet they were putting together a "war room" of Silicon Valley executives to lobby Nvidia’s board for his return and would seek White House support.

COLETTE KRESS NAMED NVIDIA INTERIM CEO AS JENSEN HUANG'S ABRUPT RESIGNATION RAISES INVESTOR CONCERNS FILE — Nvidia co-founder and former CEO Jensen Huang is drawing support from Silicon Valley allies seeking his reinstatement after his abrupt ouster. A website dedicated to the broader effort to "bring Jensen back" has also garnered more than 150,000 signatures, including those of prominent tech leaders such as SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney, former Uber CEO Travis Kalanick and YouTube co-founder Steve Chen.

Also read San Jose Denny's reinstalls plaque honoring former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang

The campaign says tens of thousands of signers identify themselves as Nvidia shareholders, alongside current and former employees. The website notes that affiliations are self-reported and have not been verified. FILE — Elon Musk is among the prominent tech leaders backing a campaign calling for Jensen Huang’s return as Nvidia CEO.

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"Organizers and signers are concerned that Jensen may have been forced out without due process and without even a few days to make his case. It's exactly why we are asking theFILE — Nvidia’s board faces pressure to explain Jensen Huang’s ouster as a petition seeking his reinstatement says it has surpassed 150,000 signatures. Huang's 33 years of leadership do not place him above accountability, supporters acknowledged, but added that "accountability requires evidence, a fair hearing, and a reasoned decision.

""As a Taiwanese American in the tech space, I’m proud to support Jensen Huang. Growing up as a minority in the U.S. has its challenges. It isn't always easy to find your footing and make a real impact. Seeing someone with my background overcome those hurdles and change an