Nvidia’s ‘hidden’ emissions are enormous.

Nvidia’s environmental footprint extends way beyond its own offices. is a senior science reporter covering energy and the environment with more than a decade of experience.

She is also the host ofUnder cofounder Jensen Huang, Nvidia has become the engine for the AI boom — and one of the tech industry’s biggest environmental liabilities. Its sought-after chips have triggered a new wave of” emissions. Huang has talked up the idea of using AI to fight climate change while his company’s supply chain emissions ballooned.

Also read Nvidia Investigates CEO Jensen Huang After US Intelligence Links Spy Allegations to Megaspeed Chips

Nvidia’s investments, meanwhile, have supported the“Jensen Huang has failed to put climate responsibility at the heart of the company’s growth strategy, to slow down the unchecked expansion of data centres or to prevent its chips from being deployed in unethical applications like automated warfare,” Avex Li, Greenpeace East Asia’s project lead for AI supply chain campaign, said in aThursday. The organization is now pushing interim CEO Colette Kress to commit Nvidia to decarbonizing by investing in renewable energy, as well as ensuring its technology is used in a way that “respects human rights.

” Nvidia didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment fromHuang has projected optimism about how AI can boost the adoption of renewable energy, even as the planet-heating emissions of tech companies — including his own — have grown in the generative AI era.

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“If you want to turn a corner on climate change, if you want a future that’s sustainable, lean into A.I. It is the best opportunity we have to get there,” Huang said in a September episode ofIn the same interview, however, he admitted data centers will rely on more fossil fuels in the near term, and that building up the infrastructure for AIof the company’s public disclosures by research analyst Ketan Joshi and several environmental organizations, including Greenpeace and Climate Action Against Disinformation, published in September.

It’s an increase of about 9.4 million metric tons of planet-heating pollution,to the emissions from nearly 25 gas plants over a year. Supply chain emissions the company disclosed for fiscal year 2026 reached around 10.7 million metric tons of CO2, according to Nvidia’s latestJoshi and his co-authors approximated how much greenhouse gas pollution comes from the use of chips the company sells, a category Nvidia doesn’t include in its sustainability reports.

Those emissions could have reached 21 million metric tons in 2025, according to the report, based on estimated chip power consumption. That level of pollution puts Nvidia on par with Russia’s state-owned coal company, Those “indirect” emissions — from its supply chain and the use of its products — make up the bulk of Nvidia’s climate impact. The carbon footprint of facilities Nvidia actually owns and operates looks much smaller in comparison because Nvidia designs chips that other.

Greenhouse gas emissions coming directly from Nvidia-operated facilities and vehicles only reached 9,822 metric tons in fiscal year 2026, the company’sshows. And in 2025, the company reached a goal of matching 100 percent of its facilities’ electricity use with clean energy purchases.at Nvidia GTC in Berlin last month, he responded onstage by saying, “I’ll talk to you guys later … All important issues, but let me get through my keynote.

” In the Thursday, Greenpeace says Nvidia has yet to meet with Greenpeace despite the organization’s attempts to “seek dialogue” with the company over the past two years.

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“One of Huang’s defining legacies is inflating a speculative AI bubble, pouring billions of dollars into infrastructure with little regard for the real-world consequences inflicted on local communities and the climate,” Katrin Wu, Big Tech campaigner at Greenpeace International, said in an email tothrew his weight around as the CEO of one of the world’s most valuable companies — chumming it up with President Donald Trump and lobbying for the US to allow sales of its powerful chips to China. The company’s influence on the global economy extended beyond chips as itin September.

The alliance advocates for strategies that tech companies promote as ways to keep data centers from overwhelming power grids or raising utility bills for other customers, including generating power on-site and making “flexible” facilities that can pause operations during times of peak energy demand. Notably, someargue that those measures might just help data centers come online faster without fully insulating households from the impact that rising electricity demand has on their air quality or utility bills.

Whether Nvidia’s environmental footprint shrinks or expands from here will depend on whoever steps in to fill Huang’s shoes. Over the years, Greenpeace and other environmental groups have pointed out that despite having an outsize impact on the environment, Nvidia doesn’t necessarily come under the same public scrutiny as more consumer-facing brands like Apple or Google.

Huang’s exploits have thrust the company into a new kind of spotlight, however, just as data centers increasingly faceThe Jensen Huang scandal is hardly over. We use vendors that may also process your information to help provide our services. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google