Jensen Huang Was Allegedly Making Graphics Cards Hard to Obtain on Purpose to Boost Profits

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang reportedly doubled down on financing deals with smaller cloud providers to artificially inflate demand.

Months before being caught for cheating on his wife with an alleged Chinese spy, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang was faced with a crisis.even for major cloud providers, forcing them to look elsewhere.

Meanwhile, Nvidia was about to be overwhelmed by an “avalanche” of chip wafers and memory, which are the core building blocks of its cards. In response, Huang reportedly doubled down on financing deals with smaller cloud providers and data center developers with the hopes of capturing new loyal customers that would make a dent in its piling-up inventory.that Nvidia may have artificially inflated its chip prices instead of making them more affordable as supply grew.

Also read Consider Nvidia’s Jensen Huang-led implosion a massive win for short sellers

It’s a well-known and legally dubious practice, dubbed “artificial scarcity,” in which companies use monopoly pricing structures to keep out competitors and maximize profits. Put simply, Nvidia may have used such a scheme to create the illusion of a chip shortage that could justify sky high prices. Nvidia has long been accused of running a monopoly as hyperscalers clamor to secure its AI chips.

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The company has profited massively by effectively selling shovels for the AI gold rush, leaving customers with few alternatives. However, the massive scandal surrounding Huang’s affairs and consequent resignation could challenge this status quo. Congress is already clamoring to grill the billionaire early next year, hearings that could also shed new light on Nvidia’s questionable business practices.

“This could turn what has effectively been a monopoly into a horse race again, as competitors rush to meet growing demand,” consultancy West Monroe chief AI officer Bret Greenstein. “Nvidia did not create that demand, and a shift in this part of the market could ultimately diversify the supply chain, create more choice for customers and strengthen the broader AI industry in the years ahead. ”