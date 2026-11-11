Jensen Huang tries to act ‘business as usual’ in office return after ‘China spy’ affair bombshell: report

Just a day after revealing his affair in an email to colleagues, Huang walked into Nvidia’s headquarters and led his regular morning meeting, according to a report.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang is trying to act “business as usual” as he returns to the chipmaker’s California offices after dropping a bombshell that he had Just a day after revealing his affair in an email to colleagues, Huang, 63, walked into Nvidia’s Santa Clara headquarters on Monday and led his regular morning meeting with the firm’s top executives, CNBC reported.

He kicked off the closed-door meeting by addressing his marital infidelity and again apologizing to staffers, but he didn’t take any questions and quickly pivoted to the day’s agenda, people familiar with the meeting told the outlet. Alice Huang and Jensen Huang seen drinking together in a photo reportedly posted by Alice on her WeChat account.

Also read Nvidia Probes CEO Jensen Huang Affair With Alleged Chinese Spy Alice Huang

Huang reportedly again showed up at the office and led meetings on Tuesday, just one week out from the semiconductor giant’s quarterly earnings report. People inside the leading AI chipmaker said Huang tried to project an attitude of “business as usual,” even after the company’s board launched an investigation into his affair with Alice Huang, no relation, an executive at Singapore-based Megaspeed and a suspected Communist spy.

Insiders told CNBC that the mood inside Nvidia is “sad” because longtime employees had viewed Huang as an infallible idol and are struggling to come to terms with his actions.hired Joon Kim, a partner at Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & KatzHuang is already facing a call to resign from North Dakota Sen. Kevin Cramer, a senior GOP member of the Senate Banking Committee, who warned that Huang’s actions pose a clear national security risk.

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“The potential for extortion is so tremendous that something as sensitive as Nvidia chips, I just think he’s got to go,” Cramer told Politico late Tuesday. “If the worst thing he did in real life is infidelity with this woman who may or may not be a Chinese spy – but she might be – that’s enough, because whatever else there is, we don’t know. And to me, that’s a security risk.

” The company – which was founded by Huang 33 years ago and has grown into a dominant industry leader – has been thrust into turmoil by the scandal. Traders are fearful that Nvidia, known for developing advanced chips central to the global data center buildout, would not survive without Huang’s leadership. He has positioned himself as a nearly irreplaceable boss, with 60 direct reports and no clear succession plan.

It could be difficult, however, for Huang to survive the investigation, especially since Nvidia repeatedly denied that his relationship with the Chinese paramour was anything but business. During the scandalous relationship, which reportedly dates back to 2023, Huang lobbied the US government to lift restrictions on exports to China – helpingAlice had built a network of companies with her husband and sister across China and Singapore with the goal of acquiring the powerful Nvidia chips, according to the report, after they were banned by the Biden administration over national security concerns.

In December 2025, President Trump approved the sale of Nvidia’s H200 chips to China, reversing the Biden-era ban. Huang had reportedly attended a Mar-a-Lago dinner for top donors and gave roughly $25 million to Trump’s White House ballroom project. A secret, months-old government memo overseen by Secretary of State Marco Rubio had found that Alice was allegedly recruited by China’s Ministry of State Security.

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In his email to Nvidia staffers Sunday, Huang admitted to the affair and apologized to his colleagues, shareholders and his family. He has been married to his wife and college sweetheart Lori for over 40 years, and his two children and son-in-law work at Nvidia.

“To my wife and family: I love you,” Huang wrote. “I know an apology cannot undo what I have done. I hope our family will heal and that, over time, I can earn back your trust. ”Alice Huang and Jensen Huang seen drinking together in a photo reportedly posted by Alice on her WeChat account.