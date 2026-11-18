Former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang faces closed-door House hearings on December 2 regarding national security concerns and chip sales to China.

Former Nvidia chief executive officer Jensen Huang is scheduled to testify in closed-door, transcribed interviews before three separate House committees on December 2. These hearings will address potential breaches of national security linked to the company and its leadership.

The joint announcement was released on Tuesday by Republican chairs Rick Crawford, Brian Mast, and John Moolenaar. They stated that the hearings aim to clarify Huang's role in allowing dangerous actors from the People's Republic of China to access America's most advanced semiconductor technology.

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Hearings Focus On Security Breaches

Jensen Huang will appear before the House Foreign Affairs Committee, the Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party, and the House Intelligence Committee on December 2. Nvidia General Counsel Tim Teter is scheduled to testify one day later on December 3.

The committee chairs emphasized the urgency of these proceedings. Rick Crawford, Brian Mast, and John Moolenaar stated they expect detailed answers regarding any potential Chinese intelligence assets involved in the scandal. The American public requires transparency on how these security vulnerabilities occurred.

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Committee Chairs Demand Answers

Rick Crawford, Brian Mast, and John Moolenaar issued a joint media statement outlining their expectations for the testimony. They expressed readiness to hear directly from Jensen Huang and Tim Teter about their specific responsibilities in the alleged security failures.

Representative Brian Mast, who chairs the Foreign Affairs committee, acknowledged his past disagreements with Jensen Huang. Despite these conflicts, Mast confirmed that Nvidia remains a vital company to the United States of America. He asserted that the former CEO has serious questions that must be answered during the hearings.

Background On Executive Conduct Scandal

These security inquiries follow a previous scandal involving Jensen Huang's conduct as CEO. Huang admitted to an affair with Alice Huang, a woman previously flagged by the U.S. government as a suspected Chinese spy.

Following that revelation, at least two additional affairs with employees became public during his tenure. The stock price of Nvidia fell by more than 23 percent after these disclosures were made public. The company board subsequently launched an independent investigation into the former leader's behavior.

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Political Views On Leadership Return

Some prominent supporters of Jensen Huang have urged for his reinstatement to the leadership role. Elon Musk has publicly called for the former CEO to return to his position leading the company.

However, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent opposes this idea. Bessent cited significant concerns over the sale of advanced computer chips to China as the primary reason for his stance. These political divisions highlight the complexity of the situation facing the technology giant.