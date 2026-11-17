The former CEO resigned last week over reports of an alleged affair with a woman U.S. officials believe to be a Chinese spy.

Former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said Tuesday that he had received an outpouring of support from his former coworkers who would welcome his return to the tech giant.

In his first public statement since leaving the company last week, over reports of an alleged affair with a woman U.S. intelligence officials believe is a Chinese spy, Huang said he had been overwhelmed by the love and support of family and friends, as well as industry colleagues.

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"Since my departure, I’ve seen an outpouring of calls from NVIDIA’s employees, investors, business partners, and customers for me to return as CEO," he said in a statement shared to X. "Many continue to reach out to me directly as the company navigates complex technology, market, competitive, and geopolitical dynamics. NVIDIA is a once-in-a-generation company.

If the Board of Directors decides that my return is in the best interest of our shareholders, our employees, the company, and America, I would be honored to answer these calls and return as CEO.

" Huang's remarks come a few hours before Nvidia is set to release its first earnings report since his departure. The former CEO and Nvidia's general counsel Tim Teter are due to appear before the House Foreign Affairs, Intelligence, and China Select Committees December 1 and 2 respectively. Read Jensen Huang's Full Statement "Over the past week, I’ve been overwhelmed by the love and support of friends, industry colleagues, and people I've never met.

Thank you to everyone who has shown kindness to my family and me. It means the world to me," Huang wrote on X. "I came to the United States 53 years ago, and becoming an American citizen is one of the greatest gifts and proudest moments of my life. NVIDIA has been my life’s work. Building it into the company it is today alongside my colleagues has been a privilege and an honor.

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Nowhere but in America could a company like NVIDIA be possible. I love our country, and I love NVIDIA.

"I did not live up to the standards expected of everyone at NVIDIA, and I have made serious mistakes in my personal life. I created problems for the Board that I deeply regret. I own my mistakes completely, and I am committed to cooperating with the Board’s independent investigation.

"Since my departure, I’ve seen an outpouring of calls from NVIDIA’s employees, investors, business partners, and customers for me to return as CEO. Many continue to reach out to me directly as the company navigates complex technology, market, competitive, and geopolitical dynamics. NVIDIA is a once-in-a-generation company.

If the Board of Directors decides that my return is in the best interest of our shareholders, our employees, the company, and America, I would be honored to answer these calls and return as CEO.

"Thank you again to everyone who has shared their good wishes. I am profoundly humbled by your support. To my family: I love you, and I will spend the rest of my life being worthy of yours.

" This is a breaking news story. Updates to follow. , over reports of an alleged affair with a woman U.S. intelligence officials believe is a Chinese spy, Huang said he had been overwhelmed by the love and support of family and friends, as well as industry colleagues.

"Since my departure, I’ve seen an outpouring of calls from NVIDIA’s employees, investors, business partners, and customers for me to return as CEO," he said in a statement shared to X."Many continue to reach out to me directly as the company navigates complex technology, market, competitive, and geopolitical dynamics. NVIDIA is a once-in-a-generation company.

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If the Board of Directors decides that my return is in the best interest of our shareholders, our employees, the company, and America, I would be honored to answer these calls and return as CEO.

" The former CEO and Nvidia's general counsel Tim Teter are due to appear before the House Foreign Affairs, Intelligence, and"Over the past week, I’ve been overwhelmed by the love and support of friends, industry colleagues, and people I've never met. Thank you to everyone who has shown kindness to my family and me.

It means the world to me," Huang wrote on X. "I came to the United States 53 years ago, and becoming an American citizen is one of the greatest gifts and proudest moments of my life. NVIDIA has been my life’s work. Building it into the company it is today alongside my colleagues has been a privilege and an honor. Nowhere but in America could a company like NVIDIA be possible.

I love our country, and I love NVIDIA.

"I did not live up to the standards expected of everyone at NVIDIA, and I have made serious mistakes in my personal life. I created problems for the Board that I deeply regret. I own my mistakes completely, and I am committed to cooperating with the Board’s independent investigation.

"Since my departure, I’ve seen an outpouring of calls from NVIDIA’s employees, investors, business partners, and customers for me to return as CEO. Many continue to reach out to me directly as the company navigates complex technology, market, competitive, and geopolitical dynamics. NVIDIA is a once-in-a-generation company.

If the Board of Directors decides that my return is in the best interest of our shareholders, our employees, the company, and America, I would be honored to answer these calls and return as CEO.

"Thank you again to everyone who has shared their good wishes. I am profoundly humbled by your support. To my family: I love you, and I will spend the rest of my life being worthy of yours. "