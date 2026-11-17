Huang’s statement comes after an “outpouring” of calls for his reinstatement.

‘I would be honored to answer these calls and return as CEO,’ Huang said. is a senior reporter covering technology, gaming, and more. He joined The Verge in 2019 after nearly two years at Techmeme.

Jensen Huang, who resigned as Nvidia’s CEO last week, would be willing to return as CEO if the company’s board of directors wanted it, he said in a statement “Since my departure, I’ve seen an outpouring of calls from Nvidia’s employees, investors, business partners, and customers for me to return as CEO,”.

Also read Jensen Huang considers Nvidia CEO comeback as allies launch war room and seek White House support

“If the Board of Directors decides that my return is in the best interest of our shareholders, our employees, the company, and America, I would be honored to answer these calls and return as CEO. ”following reports of two affairs, including one with an alleged Chinese spy and a direct report. CFO Colette Kress was appointed interim CEO.

“I did not live up to the standards expected of everyone at NVIDIA, and I have made serious mistakes in my personal life,” Huang said. “I created problems for the Board that I deeply regret. I own my mistakes completely, and I am committed to cooperating with the Board’s independent investigation. ” More than 193,000 people, including CEOs like Elon Musk and Tim Sweeney, have signed a letter to “bring Jensen back.

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” President Trump has also been supportive of Huang returning as CEO,Over the past week, I’ve been overwhelmed by the love and support of friends, industry colleagues, and people I’ve never met. Thank you to everyone who has shown kindness to my family and me. It means the world to me. I came to the United States 53 years ago, and becoming an American citizen is one of the greatest gifts and proudest moments of my life.

NVIDIA has been my life’s work. Building it into the company it is today alongside my colleagues has been a privilege and an honor. Nowhere but in America could a company like NVIDIA be possible. I love our country, and I love NVIDIA.

I did not live up to the standards expected of everyone at NVIDIA, and I have made serious mistakes in my personal life. I created problems for the Board that I deeply regret. I own my mistakes completely, and I am committed to cooperating with the Board’s independent investigation. Since my departure, I’ve seen an outpouring of calls from NVIDIA’s employees, investors, business partners, and customers for me to return as CEO.

Many continue to reach out to me directly as the company navigates complex technology, market, competitive, and geopolitical dynamics. NVIDIA is a once-in-a-generation company. If the Board of Directors decides that my return is in the best interest of our shareholders, our employees, the company, and America, I would be honored to answer these calls and return as CEO. Thank you again to everyone who has shared their good wishes.

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I am profoundly humbled by your support. To my family: I love you, and I will spend the rest of my life being worthy of yours. The Nvidia scandal isn’t slowing down. We use vendors that may also process your information to help provide our services.

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