Nvidia board chairman Harvey Jones confirmed the company does not intend to bring back former CEO Jensen Huang, who resigned Nov. 8 amid affair and espionage allegations. Nvidia also reported record quarterly revenue and strong guidance.

Nvidia does not intend to reinstate Jensen Huang as CEO, board chairman Harvey Jones confirmed Tuesday, rejecting the former chief executive's offer to return. The board has retained executive search firm Heidrick and Struggles to lead the search for a permanent replacement.

Nvidia Board Rejects Huang Return Offer

The decision came hours after Huang said he would be willing to run the company again if the board allowed it. In a statement Tuesday, Huang said he had received an outpouring of support from employees, investors, business partners and customers since his departure.

Also read Nvidia Board Rejects Jensen Huang CEO Reinstatement Amid Spy Investigation

If the board of directors decides that my return is in the best interest of our shareholders, our employees, the company, and America, I would be honored to answer these calls and return as CEO, Huang said. He added that he did not live up to the standards expected at Nvidia and had made serious mistakes in his personal life. I created problems for the board that I deeply regret.

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I own my mistakes completely, and I am committed to cooperating with the board's independent investigation, Huang said. Jones made the board's position clear during Nvidia's earnings call, confirming reporting earlier this week that a Huang comeback was off the table. Huang resigned Nov. 8 after confessing to an affair with a woman who the US government reportedly believed was spying on behalf of China, and as revelations of romantic relationships with at least two Nvidia employees surfaced.

The controversy grew into a crisis spanning Silicon Valley, Washington and Beijing. US lawmakers have sought answers from the executive about the alleged espionage plot, while Beijing has denied that it attempted to spy on Huang. The woman, identified as Alice Huang, is married to Kang Wei, who reportedly ran a state-backed AI empire. Nvidia named Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress as an interim leader while it searches for Huang's permanent replacement.

Calls For Jensen Huang Resurface

It also elevated board member Harvey Jones to the role of chairman, a job Nvidia had not had before. Since Huang's exit, President Donald Trump and influential executives have called for his return. In a social media post, investment firms Altimeter Capital Management and Atreides Management cited the extraordinary success of Jensen Huang's leadership over a long period of time and the uncertainty created by his departure.

Altimeter's Brad Gerstner and Atreides' Gavin Baker urged the board in a letter posted on X to take a slow, measured, and deliberate approach to Nvidia's future leadership, including the potential return of Jensen Huang. SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk has also expressed support for a comeback. Trump said he would not mind the idea of Huang returning. I would not mind that, Trump told reporters Monday.

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A lot of people are asking Jensen, they think Jensen should go back. That certainly isn't a bad idea. Huang was one of the longest-serving CEOs in Silicon Valley history, transforming Nvidia from a maker of PC gaming components into the main beneficiary of the AI revolution. Along the way, Nvidia's sales surged to a level never seen in the chip industry, and the company was the first to cross a valuation of $5 trillion.

Nvidia Beats Revenue Expectations

The board's announcement came alongside better-than-expected earnings. Nvidia said it expects fourth-quarter revenue of $130 billion, beating Wall Street's projection of $125.5 billion, a sign that demand for its high-end GPUs is still strong. The company also recorded another sales record in the third quarter with revenue of $115.8 billion, topping the $109.1 billion projected by Wall Street analysts. Net income was $65.3 billion.

The leadership uncertainty has weighed on Nvidia's stock, and analysts say the next chapter could bring further challenges. Huang, 63, co-founded the company and built it into the world's most valuable chipmaker before his resignation. The board's search for a permanent CEO will now proceed without the prospect of Huang's return. Kress continues to lead the company on an interim basis as Nvidia navigates record demand for its AI chips and the fallout from the scandal.