Jensen Huang has returned as Nvidia CEO after the board received assurances from senior US government officials, including the Justice Department, despite an unfinished internal investigation and a criminal probe into Megaspeed. Experts warn the move may show Nvidia is too big to hold accountable for national security lapses.

Nvidia has reinstated CEO Jensen Huang as chief executive, a decision reached after the company's board received direct assurances from senior levels of the United States government. This move comes despite the company's internal investigation into Huang remaining unfinished and while the Justice Department continues a criminal probe into Megaspeed, a Singapore-based entity linked to Alice Huang. Alice Huang is a woman US intelligence suspects has ties to China's Ministry of State Security. Her business partner Kang Wei is also believed to have worked with the agency.

The reinstatement signals to many national security and foreign policy experts that Nvidia may have grown too important to the US stock market for the government to hold it accountable for lapses. Intelligence officials warn this undermines Washington's warnings to American companies and foreign governments about Beijing's pursuit of US technology. Critics argue the decision highlights a double standard where major tech firms face fewer consequences than other sectors for national security risks.

Also read Nvidia Reinstates Jensen Huang as CEO After Board Reversal, Sparking Lawmaker Criticism

Alice Huang was in contact with an officer of the Ministry of State Security from the spring of 2025 until the fall. Her network of chip-buying companies is linked to efforts to supply Nvidia chips to China's state-owned military contractors. Trade records indicate that a Malaysian subsidiary of Megaspeed bought at least $4.8 billion worth of equipment containing Nvidia chips between June 2024 and February 2026. These subsidiaries have also served Chinese clients, including Alibaba.

Jensen Huang lobbied the board directly and through intermediaries for his return. Nvidia's falling share price significantly helped his case, as the board weighs the economic impact of leadership changes. Attorney General Todd Blanche reportedly told President Trump and Vice President JD Vance that Huang was neither a target nor a subject of any department investigation. The Justice Department stated it had no evidence Huang had broken the law or posed a national security risk.

Vance then reportedly sought assurances for the board that the administration did not consider Huang a threat and that he would not face criminal charges. Huang also consulted with legal counsel before pushing for his return, stating he could not resign and then have someone else get indicted. President Trump defended the decision, arguing that keeping the United States ahead of China made reinstating Huang imperative to prevent him from being poached by Beijing.

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Experts worry more about the precedent Huang's return sets than about Huang himself. Some believe the scrutiny now on him makes further compromise unlikely. However, Beijing may already have gained insight into Nvidia's chip designs and private conversations with the White House and Congress. Through Megaspeed, Beijing may have obtained the chips themselves, though no one has publicly established what, if anything, it got.

Several experts want to know who gave the board its assurances and on what basis. Questions remain about whether the government ran a counterintelligence damage assessment or simply made a political judgment. Tahlia Peterson, a cyber and technology research fellow at the Royal United Services Institute, stated that overriding intelligence assessments for commercial reasons could undermine long-term confidence in national security institutions.

Edward Fishman, director of the Council on Foreign Relations' Maurice R. Greenberg Center for Geoeconomics, sees a parallel in Wall Street's slow reckoning with sanctions. It took years of aggressive enforcement to get banks to take US sanctions compliance seriously. We have not seen anything comparable in the tech sector. Reinstating Huang on the administration's assurances before the investigation concludes does not inspire confidence that meaningful enforcement is coming.

Emily Kilcrease, a former deputy assistant US trade representative, says the administration's record gives little reason to take those assurances at face value. The administration has recently moved to tighten rules on China's AI industry and added Megaspeed to its trade blacklist. Kilcrease argues the administration acted only under pressure given its poor track record on export controls.

Whether Huang broke any laws is a separate question from whether Beijing gained anything through him. Jessica Brandt, a senior fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations, questions if the assurances reflected a counterintelligence assessment or were political. Lawmakers should press on this distinction. Sunny Cheung, a China studies fellow at the Jamestown Foundation, notes that senior officials may have seen intelligence that is not public.

However, Cheung says we still do not know who provided the assurances, what evidence they reviewed, or how they reached their conclusion. This is particularly concerning because Nvidia's own independent investigation remains unfinished. Lawmakers appear to have seen little of that evidence. At a briefing this month by CIA director John Ratcliffe and Nvidia general counsel Tim Teter, lawmakers pressed for answers about Huang. The responses left some of them puzzled, and a follow-up briefing for senior national security staff was postponed.

Huang successfully lobbied the Trump administration to roll back restrictions on Nvidia's chip sales to China. He also negotiated a deal giving the US government a 25 percent cut of sales of certain chips approved for export there. In April, minister of state security Chen Yixin made overcoming blockades limiting China's access to key technologies a core mission for his ministry.

Alice Huang's network of chip-buying companies lines up precisely with that mission, according to Matt Pottinger, who served as deputy national security adviser during Trump's first term. Another question is whether Alice Huang was tasked by Chinese intelligence to influence Jensen Huang's views on US export restrictions. Whether any such information was obtained or influence exercised remains unproven.

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Nicholas Eftimiades, a former CIA officer, says Huang himself poses no security risk now that the relationship is public. He has little chance of unwittingly passing along more information about US government policy or Nvidia's board deliberations. Peterson agrees that scrutiny from Nvidia's board and federal agencies limits any further exposure. But we are still in the dark as to whether any sensitive information may already have been compromised.

Nvidia did not immediately respond to requests for comment regarding the specifics of the reinstatement. The company's board says its investigation will continue with Huang's cooperation. Nvidia is searching for a chief compliance officer. A committee of independent directors is examining whether Huang shared corporate or national security information with Alice Huang.

The board has also formed a new committee of independent directors to oversee trade compliance and national security risks. Huang and Nvidia general counsel Tim Teter have agreed to closed-door, transcribed interviews with three House committees on December 1 and 2. Senator Kevin Cramer noted that the legal and reputational risk is now borne by Nvidia's board, but the national security risk is passed along to the US military and its citizens.

Congress has gotten fed up with the situation. There is bipartisan concern about Megaspeed and the administration's broader accommodation of China. We can expect hearings and investigations from multiple committees. Congress is highly motivated to pass legislation to tighten export controls, increase its oversight of administration decisions, and bolster enforcement.

For Brandt, the bigger cost may come with Washington's next warning. This decision erodes the credibility of US government warnings about China's technological ambitions. It is unclear how those warnings will land going forward with our own companies and foreign governments. We risk making a hard problem harder by emboldening Beijing while weakening our own defenses.

That cost extends to the allies Washington depends on to police its controls. The Commerce Department has few enforcement agents abroad to monitor transshipment. The system relies on partner countries to run checks and share information about problematic buyers. These types of incidents make such cooperation more difficult to sustain.

Jensen may be back in his role, and he should not be presumed guilty of wrongdoing. But his reinstatement should not be mistaken for a clean bill of health. Nvidia and the administration still have important questions to answer. The full implications of this decision on US-China tech relations remain to be fully understood by the public.