Nvidia Board Names Kress Interim CEO as Huang Scandal Deepens and AI Debt Crisis Looms

Jensen Huang has resigned as Nvidia CEO amid a second extramarital affair with a subordinate, while a separate AI debt crisis threatens the industry after more than 560 billion dollars in borrowing in 2026.

Nvidia's board has named an interim CEO after Jensen Huang resigned in the middle of a growing scandal and a worsening financial crisis across the artificial intelligence industry.

The company announced the leadership change on Thursday as Nvidia stock continued its steep descent. Huang stepped down following reporting by The New York Times that he had a second extramarital affair, this time with a fellow company executive who reported directly to him. The first known affair was with a woman the government suspects may be a spy for China. Investors are fretting over whether Nvidia can succeed without Huang at the wheel.

Also read Nvidia stock faces rare downgrades as board investigates CEO Jensen Huang's admitted affair

In a statement, interim CEO Kress acknowledged anxieties about the chip giant's future and tried to steady the company. Kress said Nvidia's strength has always come from its people and that, together with the leadership team, he is committed to building on the extraordinary foundation Jensen created over the last 33 years. He said the company will keep advancing the work that made Nvidia a leader in accelerated computing and AI.

Nvidia Interim CEO Tries To Calm Investors

Kress added that Nvidia's focus remains on serving its customers, partners, developers and shareholders. Nvidia's top-of-the-line chips are considered the backbone of AI infrastructure, and according to J.P. Morgan Global Research the AI boom accounted for roughly one-fifth of American economic growth over the past year. But a separate and possibly more intractable problem is brewing for the industry.

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On the money has learned that yet another threat looms for AI companies: the mountains of debt on the typical AI company balance sheet and the fact that financing is starting to run dry. Debt financing has been the go-to method for AI players to fuel their wild expansion over the past two years.

More than 560 billion dollars of it has been issued worldwide in 2026 alone for data centers, cloud services and chips, all the stuff that goes into AI. AI executives say the debt spigot has recently been squeezed shut, making it prohibitively pricey even for bigger players in recent weeks. Not only are many companies being rated below-investment grade, or junk, meaning they have to pay up to sell debt, banks are getting fickle with lending.

Sources tell On The Money that banks are now trying to unload their portfolios of AI data-center loans instead. Teams inside the biggest banks are re-evaluating their portfolios to match current, more dyspeptic market conditions as opposed to the forgone bubble valuations at which the loans were made.

One banker who asked not to be named said he has been working on data center financing since 2021 and that every bank is stuffed to the gills with this stuff and looking to dump their portfolios. One major AI investor said all of the above is causing a storm in the debt markets right now.

AI Debt Crisis Threatens The Industry

Maybe the worst part of the AI correction, or the start of a crash, is that it has little to do with the revelations about Nvidia's now ex-CEO. In other words, the AI debt debacle probably cannot be fixed with better corporate governance at Nvidia. Rather, the problem is more existential and intractable, including all that debt and fears that company valuations may have amounted to irrational exuberance that has outpaced financial performance.

Anti-AI socialists are now poised to dominate Washington policy with the Democrats taking both chambers of Congress during the midterms. Yes, AI is here to stay for lots of reasons including its use in medicine, business and national security. There are planned stock offerings by its two biggest players. Anthropic is likely coming public next week with an IPO that will value the company at around 1.4 trillion dollars.

OpenAI is aiming for a similarly sized IPO early next year. Even if those deals happen, and there is no guarantee they will given the markets' sour mood, these companies are big and established and raised their debt already for much of their buildout and infrastructure. It is the broader AI business that is and will be feeling the squeeze as the debt window closes, maybe the defining moment for AI signaling a long-awaited correction, industry executives say.

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Companies like CoreWeave, a so-called neocloud that financed its operations largely through debt, will have a hard time raising money in the bond market. Given its stock price, equity investors will not be in the mood to throw it money either. That vicious cycle, with debt markets closed or too expensive and picky stock buyers, could easily turn into an AI winter for many companies, or maybe all of them.

Sure, AI-related outfits like Meta, Google, Amazon and Microsoft can rely on their diversified business models to find investor cash. But once Anthropic does its IPO, will it really want to tap debt markets for additional financing? It is looking at a debt rating in the junk bond range once it becomes a public company, and it also faces a likely slowdown from its torrid growth. Back in Washington, lawmakers are demanding answers.

Congress Investigates Nvidia Scandal

At least six congressional committees with jurisdictions over national security and economic matters have laid the groundwork for investigations. They want to explain why the government allowed Nvidia to sell some chips to Chinese buyers. They also want to know why officials did not seem to act on government intelligence that Huang was in a relationship with a suspected Chinese spy.

And they are asking what the administration reportedly did to obstruct accountability for Megaspeed, a Singapore-based company tied to Huang's mistress and suspected of illegally diverting Nvidia chips to China. Senators Elizabeth Warren, Democrat of Massachusetts, and Jim Banks, Republican of Indiana, both members of the Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee, have cosponsored bills aimed at preventing China from accessing advanced chips. Banks said the Huang scandal is as concerning as it gets.

Banks said he hopes Jensen Huang will come testify and that he would like Secretary Lutnick to come testify before the Senate Banking Committee as soon as possible because there are a lot of bipartisan questions and concerns about what has happened over the last year. Representative Raja Krishnamoorthi, Democrat of Illinois, formerly the top Democrat on the House Select Committee on China, one of the committees investigating Huang, said this is a freaking disaster at this point.

He said it deserves tremendous scrutiny not only by Nvidia's board but by the intelligence community and the US government as well. House Committee on Foreign Affairs Chairman Brian Mast, Republican of Florida, confirmed Huang agreed to testify before a panel of relevant committees before Thanksgiving. The scandal has already wiped out hundreds of billions of dollars in market value and raised questions about national security.

All of the above amount to underappreciated truths about the booming business of AI, and investors might want to take heed ahead of any blockbuster IPOs. The fallout continues to reshape both the company and the wider industry.