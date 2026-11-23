Jensen Huang’s leather jacket obsession ignites criticism from menswear designers, questioning its appropriateness for top executives.

What do Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Jack Dorsey and Richard Branson have in common with Jensen Huang? They’re all partial to But does Huang’s unceremonious exit as chief executive officer and cofounder of Nvidia after the revelations of his two extramarital affairs — including one with a possible Chinese spy — ring the death knell for the black moto jacket as well?has said he owns around 30 to 40 different styles of leather jackets, with his wife, Lori Huang, helping him select which one to wear for any given occasion. The AI proselytizer and multibillionaire turned the black leather jacket into his signature — clearly his version of Steve Jobs’ iconic black turtleneck and jeans.

Huang’s jacket of choice was often a custom Tom Ford in crocodile or other luxury materials, many of which are worth around $9,000, and he also sported a custom version by ERL last year with the Nvidia logo on the back and chest in studs . Day in Taipei in 2023, which was auctioned off by Sotheby’s in July for $960,000, with the proceeds benefiting the Edge Institute charity.

Also read What Jensen Huang’s allies say they've told him since his resignation: 'Let's fight'

As Sotheby’s wrote in the preview document, it was “an iconic garment associated with some of the most consequential moments in modern technology. The Jensen Jacket has come to be a relic of a simple belief: that the future is built by people brave enough to journey into the unknown before anyone else can see what they see. ” Sotheby’s also touted the jacket as a “symbol of his leadership style embodying authenticity, ingenuity, persistence, courage and joy. ” That’s a lot of personality in a piece of leather. Of course, never reluctant to speak their minds, menswear designers have their own opinions — not just on Huang, but on the appropriateness of the choice of a black leather jacket for any top executive. And they’re not all as glowing as Sotheby’s.

“Jensen Huang and his philandering ways should be a lesson to all upcoming style setters: it’s not just what you wear but how you act,” said Jeffrey Banks. “Whereas I don’t think he will single-handedly kill the style, I think young executives will think twice before adopting it as their own. ”was also less than complimentary.

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“Image is everything,” he said. “As you get older, you go from cool to a little bit silly. Even Tom Cruise in ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ felt forced in a leather jacket. ”thing on stage, with baggy T-shirts, wrinkled chinos and a baseball cap.

If you’re running a $1 trillion company, you need a little decorum. ” And no matter how expensive Huang and the other top executives’ jackets may be, Abboud said most of them still look cheap.

“It looks like you went to Leather City and bought it. We all love Ralph Lauren and his distressedjackets, but with these new ones, you can’t tell if they’re pleather. These guys think they look relaxed and cool, but it’s the opposite; it looks forced and synthetic. All those geniuses, who are so brilliant at technology and innovation, should probably ask AI for some intelligent fashion advice.

That would be groundbreaking. ”“As a honeypot myself, I love the leather jacket,” said Colm Dillane, designer of KidSuper.

“It’s the ‘bad boy of tech look. ’ I feel like he was telling us about his affairs with his style. You don’t wear a crocodile Tom Ford jacket if you aren’t willing to break some rules. ” Todd Snyder weighed in: “I love that Jensen has made the leather jacket his uniform and he’s dressing like he’s got somewhere to go.

I’ve always believed a leather jacket is a timeless component of a man’s wardrobe and gets better with age. And who knows, maybe he’ll inspire a few guys to trade in their hoodies. ” Jack Carlson, creative director and president of J. Press and founder of Rowing Blazers, also had strong opinions.

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“Mr. Huang’s leather jacket look always came off feeling very contrived. It was giving: ‘How do you do, fellow kids? ’ But it also felt very forced, very artificial. In any case, I am naturally suspicious of anyone who, by choice, wears essentially the same thing every day when they don’t have to do so.

” Jack Dorsey, creator of Twitter and founder and chief executive officer of Square, has also been a longtime fan of leather jackets. He continued: “On the occasions that Mr. Huang wears a suit, at least it always seems to fit him well — which is much more than can be said for many other tech oligarchs, billionaires, and high government officials these days.

I saw a video recently of a serving U.S. ambassador, a billionaire many times over, and in spite of all his wealth, his suit looks like something that was rented for junior prom. Other tech czars dress like tragic streetwear Millennials that time has passed by, and when they have to wear a suit to testify before Congress or attend a state dinner, it looks like they were dressed by their mothers.

“What I really hope is that this whole debacle gets people dressing like adults again. J. Press has dressed great heroes, villains, rogues, artists, presidents, and titans of industry throughout American history — and has always managed to make them look good without looking like fashion victims.

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