New York Democrat Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says 'five guys in tuxedos' shouldn't control the economy, but the real problem starts with manufacturing.

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Republicans need history lesson about their party if they want to move on from defeatI voted to open trade with China. 25 years later, it’s time for us to fix that mistakeJesse Watters: These are WEIRD coincidencesThe Nvidia scandal is the ‘talk of the town’ in Washington and China, expert saysUS must tighten loophole exports after Nvidia scandal, counter intel expert warns Former National Counterintelligence and Security Center director Bill Evanina joins 'America's Newsroom' to break down how the China uses non-traditional spies to target U.S. technology. He argues the Nvidia scandal should serve as a wake-up call for the U.S. to tighten export loopholes and align corporate interests with national security.

But seizing and breaking up companies built by brilliant, entrepreneurial Americans isn’t the answer . And the leftist turn in our education system is why we’re stuck relying on foreign actors for America’s critical supply chains. We all know the Nvidia facts by now. Jensen Huang, the company’s flamboyant, now former CEO, is accused of extramarital affairs, including one with an alleged Chinese spy.

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As part of that liaison, Huang may have sold billions of dollars' worth of America’s most advanced chips to the woman’s companies, potentially violating U.S. sanctions. Huang ran NVIDIA like a potentate: 60 direct reports, no succession plan, and a reputation for abusing underlings. He also behavedAdding to this vulnerability, NVIDIA doesn’t manufacture its chips; it designs them. Its highest-end chips are made by TSMC inWhat could go wrong?

The threat of China capturing Taiwan’s advanced facilities is so serious that TSMC and its Dutch equipment supplier, ASML, reportedly possess technology capable ofConsider that. The world’s most important chip manufacturer has a plan to disable its own factories to keep China from capturing them. And a European nation has the kill switch. Bring It On Hometo bring critical manufacturing home.

TSMC received up to $6.6 billion in federal funding to build an advanced chip fabrication plant—a"fab"—in Arizona. Trump then prioritized manufacturing revival through tariffs and investment negotiations. In July 2026, TSMC raised its planned U.S. investment to $265 billion. You read that right.

The nation that built the Panama Canal and Hoover Dam, put men on the moon and invented the internet... lacked the expertise to build the plant. America must stop treating manufacturing—you know, actually building things—as a lesser occupation. To own the future—a safe future—we need electricians, pipefitters, welders, precision technicians and engineers. American construction unions objected, of course, insisting qualified domestic workers were available.

Eventually, a compromise emerged. TSMC’s first Arizona fab began producing chips in late 2024. A second is preparing for production, and a third is under construction. Yet worker shortages persist.

In July 2026, TSMC CFO Wendell Huang during a recent interview ,"So now you attract a bunch of people… attracted to what is a socialist lifestyle. And now you put those people in charge of educating your kids. And how do you think that’s going to turn out?

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"Yet teachers’ unions continue pushing young Americans toward useless degrees and desk jobs increasingly threatened by AI—while the expertise needed to manufacture that technology grows overseas. Then-Republican presidential candidate Sen. Marco Rubio understood this when he declared, at the fourth Republican presidential primary debate on November 10, 2015,"For the life of me, I don't know why we have stigmatized vocational education. Welders make more money than philosophers.

We need more welders and less philosophers.

"Rubio couldn’t have been more right. America must stop treating manufacturing—you know, actually building things—as a lesser occupation. That means technical high schools, apprenticeships, and community colleges committed to teaching useful skills. Above all, it requires a paradigm shift in how we think about education and teachers.

To own the future—a safe future—we need electricians, pipefitters, welders, precision technicians and engineers. So enough with $100,000 in student loans for degrees in Hate America 101. If America wants manufacturing independence, it must rebuild the workforce—and the education system capable of training it. Otherwise, we’ll remain dependent on foreign labor to build the very factories intended to protect us from foreign dependence.

Paul Mauro is a FOX News contributor, providing legal, political, and criminal justice analysis across FOX News Media platforms. A retired NYPD inspector and attorney, he is the founder of