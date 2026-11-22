There are plenty of lessons that corporate America can take from the Jensen Huang imbroglio — not least among them a bit of wisdom that Don Corleone tried to impress upon the ruling commission of t…

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang speaks with Alice Huang after delivering a keynote speech at COMPUTEX 2024 in Taipei, Taiwan, June 2, 2024. — not least among them a bit of wisdom that Don Corleone tried to impress upon the ruling commission of the Mob.

There are vices and there are vices, the Don noted in response to Virgil Sollozzo’s proposal that the Five Families enter the narcotics trade in the first “Godfather” movie. Unlike “women, which is something most people want nowadays, and is forbidden to them by the Pezzonovante of the church,” Corleone argued, drugs are a “dirty business” that he warned will “destroy us in years to come.

Also read California AG subpoenas Nvidia over Jensen Huang's affair with alleged Chinese spy

” Jensen Huang’s family aside, there are a lot of folks who don’t particularly care about the disgraced chip magnate’s dalliances. That includes the China hawks in the administration like Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who in the aftermath of Huang’s dismissal as CEO last week,It makes any CEO who might have gone there , or even tried to credibly argue to go there unfit, IMHO, to run any public company, much less one like Nvidia that greases the engines of our most strategically important industry.

And yet it’s not only Huang but also some of the alleged brightest minds in artificial intelligence who all seem to look past the seedy details of the mess that Nvidia’s ex-CEO caused his company and his country. to Nvidia if a petition that seeks his reinstatement is successful, despite probes, class action lawsuits and solid evidence he lied about a relationship with a possible Chinese spy at the center of the allegedly illicit China-chip sales. In other words, AI is just too important to be left to anybody but luminaries like Jensen Huang — right?

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Even more galling: The tech bros all seem to think — or more likely want the world to think — that the reason Huang was bounced as CEO of Nvidia comes down to the harmless vice that Don Corleone was talking about. Last I checked, the Huang critics in the Trump administration work for someone who famously likes the ladies. For one, it’s worth noting that Huang was quite a micromanager.

He had 60 direct reports to supervise 42,000 employees He put his kids in key roles inside the company; they may have qualifications but even a whiff of nepotism is something that should be scrupulously avoided at a public company.

Moreover, CEOs of public companies have fiduciary responsibilities to shareholders — and foremost among them is to not do something really dumb that could blow up the place. I have no proof that the “vendor” in the middle of Huang’s sexcapade is in fact a suspected Chinese spy; there seems to be some disagreement among our chattering class about what exactly qualifies someone to be a government snoop.

Trump stands by Howard Lutnick despite commerce secretary dismissing warning about Nvidia Chinese spy affairJensen Huang’s cruel employee insults included ‘abortion’ quip, threat to ‘pee on your brain’: reportHer job was to represent to Huang that her company, an offshoot or a “cut out” of a China-based tech outfit, should be able to buy some of Nvidia’s most advanced chips, including, it is alleged, those that have been restricted for US security reasons. The suspicion of US intelligence is that her company then helped China Inc. evade export controls by getting its hands on all those high-end Nvidia chips.

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Bessent says the rules are pretty hard and fast, but it looks like the Commerce Department, which provides frontline regulation, might have given Nvidia some sort of a pass. Trump, meanwhile, says he’s sad to see Huang go and wants him to return to the company, even after the Nvidia board said no. In other words, it seems the commission continues to have trouble digesting the wisdom of the Don, not Trump, but Corleone.

Running a dirty business — whether it’s a drug deal or selling important tech to our adversaries — may make you a few bucks now, but eventually it will destroy you.