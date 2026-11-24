Nvidia reinstated Jensen Huang as CEO eleven days after his resignation over an affair with a suspected Chinese spy, sending shares up 31.5% while drawing congressional scrutiny and insider trading concerns.

Nvidia shares surged 31.5% on Monday after the chipmaker's board abruptly reinstated Jensen Huang as CEO and President, calming Wall Street turmoil just days after his Nov. 12 resignation.

The reinstatement came eleven days after he was forced out amid a scandal involving an affair with a woman suspected of being a Chinese spy. The board had previously vowed to search for a successor but reversed course after talks with senior U.S. officials. It said it was confident Huang's return poses no national security risk and was satisfied with his candor and ability to lead the company.

Also read Nvidia suppliers and startups cheer Jensen Huang's return as CEO, Asian markets rally

Trump Claims Credit For Reinstatement

President Donald Trump publicly claimed credit for the reinstatement, stating in a CNBC interview that his intervention was very important. He assured Nvidia there were no national security concerns and insisted the board made the decision the administration wanted. He wrote on social media that the country needs Huang's leadership for the prosperity of the American economy.

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Huang returned to Nvidia headquarters in Silicon Valley on Monday, where employees packed floor after floor of the office building, erupting into thunderous cheers and chanting his name. Thank you all for the second chance, Huang told the staff. I am going to be a better CEO the second time around. In a statement, he said he was honoured to return and resumed duties with greatest humility and renewed commitment, thanking employees, shareholders, partners, and his family for their support.

Stakeholders Question Board Independence

The sudden U-turn drew sharp pushback from major institutional stakeholders. New York City Comptroller Mark Levine, who helps oversee retirement funds, said: They told us flatly that he would not be coming back. They have done a total 180 without any explanation, or any indication that concerns about legal and other liabilities have been resolved. He added: They have proven they're not independent, and that is the defining quality that we need from any board.

Democrats in Congress roared in opposition, and an upcoming congressional appearance has been scheduled. Huang's return follows an admission that he had affairs with at least three women, including the suspect linked to Chinese intelligence. The financial implications are already becoming apparent. Insiders and suspicious accounts have made approximately $340,000 through impeccably timed investments following the decision to bring him back.

Reports indicate certain accounts made suspicious gains immediately after the reinstatement news, adding scrutiny as investors and regulators may examine whether the timing constitutes insider trading or improper information leakage. The rapid reversal triggered a massive wave of digital mockery across social media. Internet users created viral AI memes depicting Huang as various cultural icons, racking up millions of views.

One popular video on X shows Huang dancing into a locker room in a clip originally featuring coach Roy Williams, with the caption Jensen Huang walking into the Nvidia headquarters right now, as AI-generated basketball players cheer. Other memes transformed him into Conor McGregor screaming that the double champ does what he wants, The Undertaker rising from a casket, or Michael Jordan hugging a trophy in tears.

Political commentary entered the meme sphere with AI edits placing Trump and Huang in a scene from The Matrix. In the video, Trump warns Huang about Chinese spies and engineers while Elon Musk watches, telling Huang that people want his secrets rather than his chips. This references the espionage concerns that initially jeopardized his position.

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Anthropic Stock Slips After IPO

Meanwhile, shares of Claude maker Anthropic slipped 6.5% to $82 in premarket trading Tuesday, breaking below their $83 IPO price just five days after a blockbuster Nasdaq debut. A late Monday filing revealed CEO Dario Amodei unloaded more than 3.37 million shares worth over $280 million just one day after the stock began trading.

Anthropic opened at $111.50 on Thursday, a 34% pop that briefly pushed its fully diluted valuation past $2 trillion and capped a $93.5 billion raise, eclipsing SpaceX's $85.7 billion listing in June. The divergence highlights a deeper fault line in Silicon Valley: closed AI versus open AI. Anthropic went public as the ultimate proxy for closed-weight AI, betting that tightly controlled models and safety guardrails would command software-like monopolies.

Open Versus Closed AI Debate

Huang has aggressively championed open-source AI, arguing that open models accelerate global adoption, prevent single-company gatekeeping, and drive demand for Nvidia's compute stack. Wall Street rewarded the picks-and-shovels champion of an open ecosystem while questioning whether a closed-model pure play can outrun its own compute bills. An early dip below the offer price is not a death sentence. Meta broke its IPO price on day two in 2012, and SpaceX dipped below its offer within a month.

Passive money could put a floor under Anthropic stock soon: MSCI adds Anthropic to its global standard indexes at the Nov. 30 close, and Intropic estimates index funds could scoop up as much as 30% of the offered shares by year-end. Nvidia continues to dominate the global market for computer chips essential for artificial intelligence models, maintaining numerous partnerships and investments with firms that purchase its hardware.

The viral memes and financial irregularities surrounding the hiring decision highlight the intense global interest in how the semiconductor industry handles leadership crises involving national security and ethical concerns.